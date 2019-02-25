Regina King stuns in white, Glenn Close dons queenly gold and Billy Porter goes for tuxedo gown on Oscars red carpet

Open this photo in gallery Regina King, King, nominated for If Beale Street Could Talk, paired her strapless ruched look with a white-gold-and-diamond bracelet and pear-shaped diamond drop earrings from Chopard. MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

Regina King brought Old Hollywood alive on the Oscar red carpet Sunday in a romantic white gown with a touch of sparkle and a long train, while Constance Wu in sunshine yellow and Emilia Clarke in lavender looked every bit young ingenues.

Open this photo in gallery The centre stone of Lady Gaga's major necklace included the iconic Tiffany Diamond by Tiffany & Co., weighing in at 128.54 carats. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Gaga went for strapless black by Alexander McQueen, her platinum hair piled high. The centre stone of her major necklace included the iconic Tiffany Diamond by Tiffany & Co., weighing in at 128.54 carats. Audrey Hepburn last wore the centre yellow stone in a necklace for a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” publicity photo shoot. The stone was pulled from the Kimberley Mines of South Africa in 1877.

Black opera gloves finished Gaga’s look.

Open this photo in gallery Glenn Close's outfit included a cape, hand-embroidery and glass bugle beads. It took 40 craftsman and 3 million beads. Jordan Strauss/The Associated Press

Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon created the queen-worthy pale-gold custom look created for nominee Glenn Close. It was by far her standout look of the awards season, with a cape, hand-embroidery and glass bugle beads. It took 40 craftsman and 3 million beads.

Open this photo in gallery Billy Porter stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Billy Porter got the fashion parade off to a fierce start in Los Angeles.

Often a fashion adventurer, the stage performer, singer and actor stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

Nobody was more excited than Siriano himself. He tweeted the look as soon as Porter hit the carpet.

Open this photo in gallery Constance Wu wore a delicate pleated gown with fluttery asymmetrical sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. It was custom Versace. MONICA ALMEIDA/The New York Times News Service

Wu, a star of Crazy Rich Asians, wore a delicate pleated gown with fluttery asymmetrical sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. It was custom Versace. She pulled her hair back in a youthful high ponytail, which allowed her drop diamond earrings to shine.

Open this photo in gallery Emilia Clarke went sparkly strapless in an asymmetrical neck design. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Clarke, of Game of Thrones fame, went sparkly strapless in an asymmetrical neck design.

Spike Lee was a study in a hue of purple favoured by the late music icon Prince, one of his heroes, from his billed cap to his round glasses to his suit. He was on Instagram over the weekend bubbling about the sneakers. Foot flash has been a trademark as he made his way through the awards circuit for his BlacKkKlansman.

Open this photo in gallery Lee showed off “Hate” and “Love” rings worn by the late Bill Nunn as Radio Raheem in the director’s Do the Right Thing. MONICA ALMEIDA/The New York Times News Service

Lee showed off “Hate” and “Love” rings worn by the late Bill Nunn as Radio Raheem in the director’s Do the Right Thing.

Yalitza Aparicio, who shined as Cleo in Roma, walked in a one-shoulder, mint green gown with an embellished overlay. She wore her long dark hair down in a middle part as she posed on the carpet in her princess look.

Laura Harrier, who played the love interest in BlacKkKlansman, wore a stunner of a green and red jeweled choker with her sexy ice blue body hugger that sparkled on the carpet and included a high slit. It was bespoke Louis Vuitton done in organic crepe silk with glass bead and Swarovski crystal shard detailing.

Attending his first Oscar ceremony, If Beale Street Could Talk star Stephan James went for three pieces in red velvet, including a vest. He went for white for the feet.

Melissa McCarthy worked her white cape like a boss as she posed in a pant look, black from the waist down and plunging white and long-sleeved on top. Linda Cardellini earned the That’s a Lot of Fabric Award in a red high-low look that was ruffled from shoulders to train.