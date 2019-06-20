 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Cannes-certified thriller Dogman takes an unlikely route to revenge

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Cannes-certified thriller Dogman takes an unlikely route to revenge

Kate Taylor
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Marcello (Marcello Fonte) is a dog groomer and drug dealer.

Courtesy of Mongrel Media

  • Dogman
  • Directed by: Matteo Garrone
  • Written by: Matteo Garrone, Ugo Chiti and Massimo Gaudioso
  • Starring: Marcello Fonte
  • Classification: N/A; 103 minutes

rating

Open this photo in gallery

Marcello is better at taming the dogs he grooms than he is the criminals who surround him.

Photographer: regine de lazzaris/Courtesy of Mongrel Media

In a decaying Italian seaside town, Marcello (Marcello Fonte) is a gentle dog groomer better at taming his animal clients than the criminal elements who surround him. He makes a bit extra on the side dealing drugs, and his most enthusiastic client is the vicious cokehead Simoncino (Edoardo Pesce), who bullies him into various ill-advised schemes. The naively amenable character is wonderfully observed by Fonte, and early scenes show delicious whimsy and black comedy – at great risk to himself, Marcello returns to a crime scene to rescue a chihuahua – but as the film’s numbing brutality takes hold, the character’s passivity makes the action drag in places. Finally, Marcello steps out of his underdog character to take an unlikely revenge and achieve Dogman’s shattering conclusion.

Dogman opens June 21 in Toronto and Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter