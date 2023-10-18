Open this photo in gallery: John Chau on the beach in Port Blair, Andamans.NO PHOTO CREDIT TO BE USED WITH THIS IMAGE/Handout

The Mission

Directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

N/A; 103 minutes Opens in select theatres Oct. 20

Critic’s Pick

In 2018, American missionary John Chau was killed while attempting to convert the protected tribe of North Sentinel Island in India. His death evoked questions about the ethics of Christian missionary work, the dangers of colonialism and the ethos of Chau himself, who was strident in his fundamentalism. The Mission, a new National Geographic documentary about Chau’s life and death, succeeds brilliantly at attempting to answer them.

Directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, The Mission anchors itself to Chau’s own words and experiences (his diary was given to his parents, who provided it for the film), but uses his narrative as the foundation for vital analyses about fundamental Christian rhetoric and colonization. Anthropologists, former missionaries and Chau’s friends offer valuable perspectives – and prompt viewers to examine their own roles in perpetuating ages-old saviour complexes. The Mission’s message is as timely as it is timeless, tragically.

