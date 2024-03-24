Open this photo in gallery: Nelly Furtado speaks onstage during the 2024 JUNO Awards at Scotiabank Centre on March 24 in Halifax.Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Anne Murray swooped into the Juno Awards to give viewers a hearty East Coast welcome, as host Nelly Furtado added some extra spark to the early festivities.

Within minutes of the Junos show opening, the “I’m Like a Bird” singer went from delivering a splashy medley of her many hits, dressed in a silver “Barbarella"-esque space-age outfit, to welcoming Murray.

The Springhill, N.S.-born singer, who also holds a record Juno wins, was met with a rousing cheer from the crowd inside Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre.

Murray then presented the first award of the evening, giving Toronto band the Beaches the group of the year prize.

Headed into the show, Charlotte Cardin and Daniel Caesar are among the leading nominees as both contend for album of the year and the Junos’ fan choice award. Punjabi-Canadian artists Karan Aujla and Shubh are also up for two categories on the show.

Performers include Punjabi artist Karin Aujla, country star Josh Ross and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Maestro Fresh Wes.

“Seeing that I’m a Nova Scotian who lives just up the street, the producers thought I'd be just the person to welcome you to Halifax,” Murray said with a smirk on Sunday’s CBC broadcast.

“So here I am. And welcome to Halifax.”

On Saturday, an eclectic group of Canadian talent emerged as top winners at an industry ceremony where most Junos are handed out.

Rapper Tobi, alternative singer Aysanabee and pop star Tate McRae all won two awards for their work.