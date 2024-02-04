Open this photo in gallery: Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell accepts the "Best Folk Album" award for "Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live]" with US singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile onstage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Joni Mitchell is a 10-time Grammy winner after a pre-broadcast ceremony.

The legendary singer-songwriter accepted best folk album for “Joni Mitchell Live at Newport,” which captured her return to performing two years ago.

Mitchell took the stage to accept the Grammy, telling the crowd she felt the album captured the joy of the concert.

Mitchell is set to perform on the Grammys broadcast for the first time, alongside Montreal folk singer Allison Russell who earlier in the day won her first Grammy.

The 66th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, airs on Citytv and CBS.

Most of the 94 Grammy categories are handed out at a pre-telecast ceremony which streams live on Grammy.com at 3:30 p.m. ET.