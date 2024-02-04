Open this photo in gallery: SZA leads all Grammy nominees and will compete in nine categoriesNIPAH DENNIS/Getty Images

It’s almost time for the Grammy Awards, the daylong celebration of music that on Sunday also marks the start of an epic week for Taylor Swift.

Swift is among the contenders for the Grammys’ top prize, album of the year. SZA is the leading nominee and the “Barbie” soundtrack also stands to have a big day.

Here’s what you need to know about the 66th annual Grammy Awards, including how to watch or stream the show live and see stars’ arrivals on the red carpet.

What time do the Grammys start?

The Grammys are actually split into two shows.

The pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, where dozens of Grammy winners are announced, starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on the Grammys website and on YouTube.

The main Grammys show, where top awards like best new artist, song, record and album of the year will be handed out, starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Citytv in Canada and CBS in the U.S.

What if I want to stream the Grammys?

It’s possible to stream the Grammys, but it does require some premium subscriptions. In Canada, the Grammys will be available to watch through Prime Video with the Citytv+ channel.

How can I watch the Grammys carpet?

Both “Entertainment Tonight” and E! are planning red carpet shows Sunday afternoon. “E! Live from the Red Carpet” begins at 6 p.m. ET

Who is nominated for Grammy awards?

SZA leads all Grammy nominees and will compete in nine categories. “Kill Bill,” a revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. “SOS” is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.

Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers have the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of Bridgers’ nods are with her band boygenius. Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

Open this photo in gallery: Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius are nominated for six Grammys, including Record the Year for Not Strong Enough.MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

Monét is the only leading nominee also up for best new artist, in a category that is rounded out by Gracie Abrams, Fred again, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan and The War and Treaty.

The hit ‘Barbie’ soundtrack received 11 nominations, including four of the five slots in the visual media category that will be handed out during the Premiere Ceremony.

Which Canadians are nominated?

A number of Canadians are also nominated for Grammys. Drake landed four nominations, putting an end to his lengthy boycott of the awards ceremony and placing him neck-and-neck with roots singer Allison Russell as one of the top Canadian contenders. Russell’s nominations include best Americana album for ‘The Returner.’

Open this photo in gallery: Montreal's Allison Russell is nominated for four Grammys, including best Americana album.Mark Zaleski/The Associated Press

Engineer and mixer Serban Ghenea landed seven nominations, including several in the marquee record and album of the year categories for work with Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste. The Romania-born, Canada-raised pop wizard will compete against himself for record of the year, holding nominations for Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” Rodrigo’s “Vampire” and Batiste’s “Worship.” He also scored album of the year nominations for Swift’s “Midnights” and Rodrigo’s “Guts.”

The best folk album race will see Rufus Wainwright’s “Folkocracy” compete against Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Mitchell at Newport,” a live recording of her surprise 2022 comeback concert.

Indie rock group Alvvays landed their first Grammy nomination with “Belinda Says” in alternative music performance category.

Toronto hip-hop and jazz outfit Badbadnotgood look to extend their two Grammy wins this year with a nomination in the remixed recording category for their version of “Alien Love Call” by hardcore band Turnstile.

Three-time Grammy-winning conductor and pianist Yannick Nezet-Seguin extended his good fortunes at the show by pocketing two more nominations. The Montreal-born musician will contend for his conducting work on Florence Price’s Symphony No. 4 and William Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony, which is in the running for best orchestral performance, while his work with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and The Metropolitan Opera Chorus for Terence Blanchard’s “Champion” competes for best opera recording.

Who’s performing at the Grammys?

This year’s show offers an eclectic mix of performers, including SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel and Burna Boy.

Revered Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to make her Grammy Awards performance debut. The 80-year-old is nominated in the best folk album category for Joni Mitchell at Newport, a live album recorded in June, 2022.

Open this photo in gallery: Joni Mitchell makes her Grammys performance debut at this year’s awards ceremony.STEFANI REYNOLDS/Getty Images

Grammy winners and current nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Travis Scott are also scheduled to perform.

Open this photo in gallery: Olivia Rodrigo performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Rodrigo is nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year for 'Guts'.Charles Sykes/The Associated Press

There’s no indication that Swift will perform and it seems highly unlikely she will. She’s got four shows this week scheduled in Tokyo. And yes, she does technically have enough time to make it back to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

