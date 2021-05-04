Who wants to kill the Arts Club? New podcast digs into Vancouver theatre’s history – ‘warts and all’

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Theatre & Performance

Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

Who wants to kill the Arts Club? New podcast digs into Vancouver theatre’s history – ‘warts and all’

Kelly Nestruck
J. Kelly Nestruck
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Playwright Andrew Kushnir of the podcast This Is Something Else in his at-home studio.

Handout

An investigative podcast … about a theatre company?

That’s what playwright Andrew Kushnir was hired to make last year by the Arts Club, a Vancouver institution that bills itself as the largest urban not-for-profit theatre company in Canada.

You know, something like the true-crime hit Serial, Arts Club artistic director Ashlie Corcoran told him – and we hear her tell him in the first episode.

Story continues below advertisement

This is Something Else is the name of the podcast in question – and it drops the final of its five episodes on Wednesday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the Arts Club’s own website.

I’ve really been enjoying this pandemic pivot from Kushnir, which is a natural evolution for the Project: Humanity artistic director from a maker of documentary theatre (The Middle Place) to a maker of documentary theatre about theatre (Towards Youth) to a maker of a documentary about theatre.

While Serial may have been an inspiration (along with, more obviously, This American Life), Kushnir doesn’t find a murder in the Arts Club’s history – though the exact circumstances surrounding the death of founding artistic director Yvonne Firkins in 1966 are a bit of a mystery. (In one account presented here, she died of a heart attack, atop a ladder, changing a light bulb in the original Arts Club theatre on Seymour Street that she opened in 1964.)

What This is Something Else does investigate is life and death in the theatre world – of artists taken by AIDS or old age, of plays that come and go and then are heard no more, and of institutions such as the Vancouver Playhouse, which shut down in 2012 and left the Arts Club the city’s de facto “regional” theatre.

Kushnir circles around the history of the Arts Club as much as he dives into it, seeking to show things from the inside and out.

As it happens, this is the perfect time for a deep dive into a major Canadian theatrical institution. There are two different narratives about them in this country right now, running in parallel to each other but rarely connecting.

On the one hand, there is widespread anxiety about these big theatres’ survival – whether they will make it through the pandemic, whether audiences will return even when they are allowed to reopen their doors, whether their business models are shattered.

Story continues below advertisement

On the other hand, there is a push to expose the long-standing problems that have existed in theatrical institutions: exclusionary programming and practices, exploitative and unhealthy work environments, a growth-oriented mindset that can leave artistic vision behind.

What Kushnir’s podcast clarified for me is that what is being talked about now is simply an amped up version of the duelling conversations that have always gone on around institutions – and which he frames as the inside versus the outside views.

In the 1990s, for instance, artists such as Marcus Youssef (who would go on to win the Siminovitch Prize) viewed the Arts Club as opaque and impenetrable, while then-managing and artistic director Bill Millerd had his head in the financial challenges resulting from a perhaps overly hasty expansion of the theatre as well as an attempted coup by a general manager. (A juicy scoop by Kushnir!)

One thing that’s happening now in the pandemic is that the inside and outside have the time and space to have these conversations more loudly – and perhaps hear one another more than they have before. “Does more transparency between the inside and outside help?” Kushnir asks. As a journalist, I, of course, think it does – and this podcast about the Arts Club’s history (and present) is a hopeful sign for a future of dialogue, “warts and all.”

Some unfortunate news from another Vancouver theatrical institution on Tuesday: Bard on the Beach will not have a 2021 season. “With regret, we have made the decision not to proceed with an in-person Festival in Vanier Park/Senakw this summer, because of the impact of the pandemic’s third wave on our unique production and presentation model,” the company said in a statement.

The 2020 Governor General’s Literary Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning, delivering good news (and a $1,000 cheque) to playwrights after a year of stages being shuttered.

Story continues below advertisement

You can read about English-language nominees here – but I always like to pay attention to the French-language nominees for drama as well. This year they are: Aalaapi: faire silence pour entendre quelque chose de beau by the Aalaapi Collective, AmericanDream.ca by Claude Guilman, Coeur minéral by Martin Bellemare, Sucré Seize [Huit filles] by Suzie Bastien and Zoé by Olivier Choinière – which has already been translated into English and was slated for production at Tarragon Theatre before the pandemic intervened.

In the English translation category, meanwhile, there’s one more drama nod – for Amaryllis & Little Witch, Alexis Diamond’s translation of the plays Vipérine and Petite sorcière by Pascal Brullemans. Congratulations to all the nominees.

To celebrate 2020′s nominated plays, why not tune into the “cinematic adaptation” of a play that was nominated in 2019: One-Hour Photo. Tetsuro Shigematsu’s play tells the story of Mas Yamamoto, a man who was confined at a Japanese Canadian internment camp during the Second World War and then went on to help build the Distant Early Warning Line in the Canadian Arctic during the Cold War.

Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre’s filmed production is on a North American virtual tour right now. It’s “at” Prairie Theatre Exchange in Winnipeg from tomorrow to Sunday, then Artistic Fraud in St John’s (May 13 to 15), the Cultch in Vancouver (May 28 to 30), then the East West Players in Los Angeles (June 12-20).

I’m loving how the pandemic is connecting theatre companies inside Canada with theatre companies elsewhere in the world. Another example: I mentioned Impel Theatre’s digital production of An Acorn, written by Caridad Svich and directed by Kendra Jones, in this space back in March.

Now, it’s getting another run presented by Impel in collaboration with the U.K.’s Oldham Coliseum Theatre featuring two actors from Greater Manchester (Mina Anwar and Darren Jeffries) and two Canadian actors (Blythe Haynes and Ryan G Hinds). The live remote digital performance is on May 6 – and then on-demand tickets are available from May 7 to 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Another show to watch online this week: The Boy in the Moon, Emil Sher’s moving adaptation of Globe and Mail journalist Ian Brown‘s memoir of the same name about raising his son, Walker, is getting a new production this week, livestreamed from the Cultch in Vancouver, watchable anywhere.

Chelsea Haberlin is the director – and the cast includes Marcus Youssef as Brown and Meghan Gardiner as his wife, Johanna Schneller. It runs May 6 to 9. I look forward to tuning in.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies