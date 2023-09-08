Open this photo in gallery: Ericka Leobrera and Anthony Perpuse in the Victory Theatre production of The Waltz.DAHLIA KATZ/Handout

Title: The Waltz

The Waltz Written by: Marie Beath Badian

Marie Beath Badian Director: Nina Lee Aquino

Nina Lee Aquino Actors: Ericka Leobrera, Anthony Perpuse

Ericka Leobrera, Anthony Perpuse Company: Factory Theatre

Factory Theatre Venue: 125 Bathurst Street

125 Bathurst Street City: Toronto

Toronto Year: Sept. 6-17, 2023

The Waltz, Marie Beath Badian’s beloved romantic comedy, tells the very Canadian story of what happens when newcomers begin laying down roots.

Directed by Nina Lee Aquino, it returns to Factory Theatre to kick off this season before heading to Prairie Theatre Exchange in Winnipeg, followed by the Great Canadian Theatre Company in Ottawa.

It’s the second play in a trilogy (Badian’s final instalment is in development) that began with Prairie Nurse and spans 50 years and at least three generations. The Waltz picks up in 1993 with Bea Klassen (Ericka Leobrera) and RJ (Anthony Perpuse), first-generation Canadians and the children of women who traveled from the Philippines to Saskatchewan in the late sixties to work as nurses. (Their storylines were the plot of Prairie Nurse.)

RJ, 18 and traveling from Toronto to Vancouver for his first year of university, is guilted by his mother into visiting her old friends as he drives across the prairies. Through a network of her connections, he finds himself at the cabin of a distantly acquainted doctor, where he runs into crossbow-wielding Bea, an angst-ridden teen not yet sure of her place in the world.

Clad in Doc Martens and a Nirvana T-shirt, 16-year-old Bea charms the more clean-cut RJ with her standoffishness and acerbic wit. In spite of their disparate upbringings, they connect over cultural touchstones that bridge the divide and, under the enormous prairie sky, the two fall in love.

Badian has a gentle touch when confronting the complex feelings of being an outcast, and responding to the possibility of suddenly being seen. It isn’t always a glorious relief – Bea, whose father is white, is worried about not being Filipino enough for RJ, and that worry initially manifests as combativeness. Bea also takes some comfort in alcohol, a topic Badian approaches sensitively and without moralizing.

The show’s dialogue is clever, with an easy, natural flow, and Leobrera and Perpuse share a strong chemistry as they connect over nineties hits from Metallica, Lenny Kravitz, Neil Young and Boyz II Men, to name a few.

The set is simple but not sparse. Jackie Chau’s design, with a few beams and steps leading up to a platform, is evocative of the porch of a large cabin in the woods, as timeless as the experience of falling in love. While the two grow closer and their worlds dissolve, Michelle Ramsay’s lighting design mirrors their dynamic.

The Waltz is a beautifully crafted romance that reflects the country’s fascinating tapestry of cultures, intermingling and ever-evolving through the generations.

