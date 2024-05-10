Employers can avoid losing talent by supporting caregivers

When Christiane LeBel visits her mother at the senior living facility where she lives, it stirs up mixed emotions. Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018, Ms. LeBel’s mother now needs assistance to get dressed and bathe and has significant short-term memory loss.
It’s difficult to see her mother’s health deteriorate each time she visits, Ms. LeBel says, but she knows that these moments are precious.
“We go for a walk in the residence, have a meal together or enjoy a good latte, which my mother loves,” says Ms. LeBel, senior director, operational excellence and administration, at Desjardins Insurance. “I am aware that there aren’t many of these moments left. Engaging in meaningful conversations and playing cards with her is no longer possible. Soon, she won’t recognize me anymore. It’s hard to think about it, but I know it will happen.”
Ms. LeBel’s parents sold their home and moved into the facility when her mother’s needs became more demanding than her father could handle. Despite having a heavy workload, Ms. LeBel says she wanted to be more actively involved in her mother’s care.
“I had to step in to give my father a break as he too is aging,” she says.
In addition to her daily work duties, her caregiving responsibilities include medical appointments, meetings and phone calls to discuss her mother’s medical, financial and social needs, as well as spending quality time with her as often as she can. It can be quite a balancing act to make it all work, Ms. LeBel says.
“My professional service delivery is not affected, but I need to adapt and extend my working hours in the evenings and on weekends to keep up.”
A widespread challenge – especially for women
Caregiving for an aging parent or other family member can be a gruelling process, demanding time, focused attention and patience. When caregivers lack support, it can affect the overall quality of their lives – socially, physically, financially and emotionally. As Canada’s population ages, more and more Canadians are balancing elder care responsibilities with work and child-care responsibilities.
A Statistics Canada report revealed that in 2022, more than half of women aged 15 and older (or almost 8.4 million women) provided some form of care to children and/or care-dependent adults, whether paid or unpaid. Over half (56 per cent) of all unpaid caregivers reported feeling tired because of their caregiving responsibilities, while 44 per cent felt worried or anxious during the last 12 months. Women were more likely than men to report negative health consequences.
Employers should be proactive in supporting employees who have caregiving duties, as the repercussions can have an impact on their professional lives as well, says Charmaine Alexander, plan sponsor advisor, best practices and innovation, at Desjardins Insurance.
“If an organization does not support [these employees], they may lose them through resignation or disability,” meaning more time and resources spent on rehiring and retraining new people.
Ms. Alexander points out that caregivers may physically hurt themselves by trying to do things that are beyond their ability or skill set, such as lifting their family member from beds, chairs or wheelchairs, or providing physical support during therapy exercises.
“That’s a big challenge that [caregivers] face,” says Ms. Alexander, who is a caregiver herself. “[These things] are expected from us and we [can’t] say no.”
The financial burden can also be considerable, she adds. Caregivers may need to pay for elder care services or cut back their working hours to devote more time to their loved one.
All of these stresses can add to caregivers’ psychological burden, says Ms. Alexander, resulting in them feeling overwhelmed and less productive at work. That’s why organizations need to be intentional about their support of employees who are handling caregiving duties to avoid burnout and keep employees positive and motivated. They should offer flexibility when possible and assure caregivers that time taken off to care for their loved one will not put their job at risk.
“A lot of times, these people are really driven. Even though they are facing these challenges and may be working at a level close to burnout, they’re doing it because it’s important to them,” she says. “If supported, you get to [retain] your best people and help them stay healthy.”
Assistance and understanding when it’s really needed
Policies and programs that are supportive of employees who are caregivers can go a long way in retaining talent and boosting productivity, says Ms. Alexander. Group benefits, in particular, can really make a real difference in caregivers’ lives.
Caregivers may benefit from health professionals covered by their plan, such as massage therapists, physical therapists and osteopaths to mitigate some of the physical wear-and-tear. Employers can inquire about adding a “wellness account” to their benefits plan to help employees cover the costs of work-life balance services, such as food services and home care services. These benefits can assist financially and also help the caregiver reduce stress and focus on other priorities, says Ms. Alexander.
Another crucial support is a group benefit plan that includes an employee assistance plan (EAP), says Ms. Alexander, which can provide crisis assistance, counselling and referrals if an employee needs mental health support.
Ms. LeBel says that she utilized her EAP to access personalized psychological assistance when she really needed it.
“While my spouse, son, friends and family were supportive, it wasn’t enough,” she says. “Being able to rely on a competent professional who is quickly accessible is crucial. I’m doing better [now]. I feel a greater sense of urgency to live in the present.”
Perhaps the most important thing that her employer offers her is understanding, adds Ms. LeBel. She’s grateful to have a supportive work environment and compassionate colleagues.
“When I asked my manager if I could take one afternoon a week to fulfill my role as a caregiver, I didn’t even finish my sentence before he agreed with a lot of compassion,” she says. “He encouraged me to discuss it with my team. I felt openness and understanding.”
