Holiday gift giving helps the Canadian Red Cross respond to emergencies at home and abroad
The Canadian Red Cross knows all too well how difficult it can be for people caught in a disaster to keep hope alive. Since 2020, the humanitarian organization has responded to over 230 medium and large-scale emergency events as it fulfills its mission to help communities in Canada and internationally in times of need, providing shelter, warmth, safety and the comfort in knowing that things will get better.
This year as Canadians consider their holiday gift giving, the Red Cross is appealing for support to enable it to keep responding at home and around the world.
Canadian Red Cross chief of emergencies Amy Avis has seen first-hand how the generosity of supporters and donors makes a difference for people impacted by emergencies in Canada – such as the wildfires across the country this year – and globally through ongoing work in response to growing disasters such as the earthquake that impacted Türkiye and Syria.
“We have many dedicated staff and volunteers across Canada that represent diverse populations and are responding to calls for help every day,” says Ms. Avis, adding that internationally the Red Cross is part of a global network enabling it to get access to areas – as well as the assurances it requires – to ensure its funds and supports are going to those who need it most.
During the colder months ahead, the Red Cross will be focusing on issues such as safety and warmth.
“Warmth resonates with me on a couple levels – such as the work that we’re doing in coastal communities, and those affected by Hurricane Fiona, where we’re helping communities build warming shelters,” says Ms. Avis.
“These same structures and enhanced capacity will help during a hurricane or in another extreme event where people will need safety and shelter. It’s the story of community resilience, and that’s a critical story of hope that we all need. The feeling that you’re going to be okay and that you’re going to come out of the other side of any event,” she says.
“When Canadians give, they’re giving in recognition that they’re giving to their neighbours, and in recognition that it could be them one day. It truly is the gift of hope to say that the Canadian Red Cross is going to be with you and help along your journey to recovery,” she adds.
But emergencies don’t end when they are no longer in the headlines, she adds. The Red Cross remains in affected areas for months or years to support recovery efforts.
Ms. Avis says the Canadian Red Cross only recently closed some of its case files for people impacted by the wildfire that swept through Fort McMurray in 2016 and notes the organization is continuing to provide support to those affected from five events that occurred over five years ago.
She reflects that we are still seeing these challenges in recent events. “Many people in Lytton [affected by a 2021 wildfire that destroyed much of the town] still haven’t been able to rebuild their homes.”
Ms. Avis says the Canadian Red Cross continues to support and work with those affected, and the organization will remain in the community until they can return home.
“We don’t leave until we are able to provide as much support as possible with the help of Canadians and to make sure that individuals have that sense of stability that a home brings.”
So this holiday season, donate to the Canadian Red Cross and make a difference in the lives of those people impacted by emergencies. Know that you are giving more than a gift; you are giving hope.
Information: redcross.ca
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.