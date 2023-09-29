Recreational and Sport Vehicles, Geographical Information Systems for Analytics, Marketing Management and Hairstyling, each designed with input from industry partners. This means not only that course offerings respond to an identified demand in the market – but also that curricula will provide learners with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their chosen career.
For the new hairstyling program, for example, there will be a strong focus on the three pillars of hairstyling: artistic skills, science and social confidence, says program developer and award-winning hairstylist Chris Asta, whose own professional experience of over 30 years – and valuable industry connections – have helped to inform the approach.
“I fell in love with the art of hairstyling,” he says. “Then I explored the science, including angles, measurements and processes. Now I’ve matured into a stylist who really appreciates the social aspect.”
Mr. Asta’s professional journey – which led him to win prestigious industry awards, consult for a national L’Oreal program and own the bustling Harmony Hair Care studio in Peterborough, Ont. – started in the family business. “My mother and father owned a beauty salon, and my older brother was my mentor,” he says. “I’m so grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had, and I see my role in Fleming’s new hairstyling program as a chance to give back.”
Starting in January 2024, Fleming College will offer a compressed three-semester program that prepares learners for a career as licensed professional hairstylists. Insights from industry experts served to create a solid foundation for the hairstyling program.
“We put a research group together and had lots of conversations about priorities in the hairstyling industry,” says Mr. Asta. Hairstyling know-how will be complemented with business skills and competencies in communication and client engagement to support learners’ potential entrepreneurial aspirations.
“We’re planning to include guest artist experiences, where students are given the opportunity to witness specialists who have revolutionized the hairstyling industry,” he says. “There is also a strong emphasis on health and sustainability, for example, by using environmentally sustainable practices and products that support ecological, social and economic well-being.”
In Fleming’s newly designed onsite Academy Salon at Sutherland Campus in Peterborough, students will learn and practise the latest skills in hairstyling techniques, including cutting, styling, naturally derived smoothing treatment, colouring, hair extensions and multicultural hairstyling, and Mr. Asta sees such hands-on learning opportunities as a draw for a range of learners, whether they are high school graduates, mature students or those looking for an invigorating career change.
A unique hair and fashion show with local community partners will be a highlight in the graduating semester, and Mr. Asta expects to be inspired. “I am very excited to see the students coming through the program,” he says. “It’s a beautiful opportunity that is all about growth and contribution.”
As spaces are filling quickly, prospective students are encouraged to apply now to secure a spot.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with Colleges and Institutes Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.