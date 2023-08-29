Bank of Montreal BMO-T reported higher third-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates as the lender booked a spike in expenses and set aside more provisions for loans that could turn sour.

BMO earned $1.45-billion, or $1.97 per share, in the three months that ended July 31. That compared with $1.37-billion, or $1.95 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, including acquisition-related costs, the bank said it earned $2.78 per share. That fell below the $3.09 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

“We continue to deliver solid financial results reflecting the strength, diversity and active management of our businesses in an evolving environment,” BMO chief executive officer Darryl White said in a statement. “We’re accelerating efficiency initiatives and remain focused on dynamically positioning the bank for long-term growth and sustained profitability through disciplined expense and risk management.”

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $1.47 per share.

BMO is the third major bank to report earnings for the three months that ended on July 31. Bank of Nova Scotia also reports on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank released results last week. National Bank of Canada is set to report on Wednesday, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will close out the week on Thursday.

In the quarter, BMO set aside $492-million in provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was higher than analysts anticipated, and included $159-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses. In the same quarter last year, BMO had set aside $136-million in provisions.

Total revenue rose from the same quarter a year earlier to $7.9-billion. But expenses increased 46 per cent to $5.64-billion as the bank integrates its takeover of California-based Bank of the West, which it expects to complete by early September.

Profit from Canadian personal and commercial banking was $915-million, down 5 per cent from a year earlier, as higher expenses and provisions for credit losses offset a rise in revenue. But loan balances were up 7 per cent year over year.

Profit from the bank’s U.S. arm rose slightly by 1 per cent to $576-million as a spike in expenses offset higher revenue as the bank absorbs Bank of the West.

The wealth management division generated $303-million of profit, down 7 per cent. And capital markets profit increased 18 per cent to $310-million on higher revenue in its global markets and investment and corporate banking units.