Barrick sees flat production for next five years

Barrick Gold Corp. is predicting a flat production profile over the next five years, as it reported better-than-expected third quarter profit numbers with gold bullion prices on the rise.

Earlier this year, Toronto-based Barrick swallowed African-focused miner Randgold Resources Ltd. for US$6-billion, as it tried to address a falling production and reserve profile that had set in over the past five years.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Barrick said it expects to produce between 5.15 ounces and 5.6 million ounces of gold between 2020 and 2024 - in line with what it expects to produce this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Barrick also said that it expects its all-in sustaining cost (AISC), a metric that accounts for most of the costs of mining, to be US$850 to US$950 an ounce over the next five years. Compared to its current cost levels, that would be improvement. In its latest quarter, Barrick reported AISC of US$984-million.

Barrick is the world’s second-biggest gold company after Denver-based Newmont Goldcorp Corp.

For the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, Barrick reported a net profit of US$2.4-billion compared with a US$386-million loss in the same quarter in 2018.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 15 US cents, 4 US cents better than analysts expected.

Barrick produced free cash flow of US$502-million, lighter than the US$542-million the street was expecting.

In July, Barrick reached an agreement to acquire the 36.1 per cent of Acacia Mining PLC that it didn’t already own for US$428-million, paving the way for an end to a geopolitical spat that had engulfed its London-based subsidiary for more than two years.

In 2017, the Tanzanian government accused Acacia of tax fraud and banned the company from exporting gold concentrate. Last month, Barrick agreed to pay the east African country US$300-million to settle the dispute.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Barrick’s shares are up 18 per cent this year. Most of the gold sector has benefitted from a rally in the price of gold bullion this year. Gold has risen in the face of geopolitical uncertainty, a trade war between the United States and China, and a wobbly world economy.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.