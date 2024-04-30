Cameco reports first-quarter loss as uranium miner hit by charges linked to Westinghouse Electric deal

Cameco Corp. CCO-T reported a loss in its latest quarter as it was hit by charges related to its acquisition of a stake in Westinghouse Electric Co., one of the world’s largest nuclear services businesses.

The uranium miner says it’s loss attributable to equity holders amounted to $7-million or two cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $119-million or 27 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $634-million, down from $687-million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Cameco says it earned 13 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from 27 cents per share a year earlier.

Last year, Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Partners closed their deal to buy Westinghouse Electric for US$4.5-billion plus assumed debt.

Under the deal, Brookfield Renewable, with its institutional partners, hold a 51 per cent stake, while Cameco owns 49 per cent.