Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Algonquin Power names Chris Huskilson as CEO, reports first-quarter loss
Oakville, ont.
The Canadian Press

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN-T named Chris Huskilson as its chief executive as it reported a loss in its latest quarter.

Huskilson has been interim CEO since August 2023.

The power utility, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss attributable to shareholders amounted to US$89.1-million or 13 cents US per share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of US$270.1-million or 39 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$737.1-million, down from US$778.6-million in the first quarter of 2023.

On an adjusted basis, Algonquin says it earned 14 cents US per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 17 cents US per share a year earlier.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 09/05/24 4:00pm EDT.

SymbolName% changeLast
AQN-T
Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp
+1.65%9.24

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe