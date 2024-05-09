Canadian Tire reports lower sales in first quarter, cites ‘challenging consumer demand environment’

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported declining retail sales in its first quarter, citing a “challenging consumer demand environment” as Canadians continue to cut back on non-essential spending to cope with the effects of inflation and higher interest rates.

The Toronto-based retailer reported on Thursday that traffic to its stores fell slightly in the quarter ended March 30. Comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales trends at stores open more than a year – fell by 1.6 per cent compared to the same period the prior year, when sales had also fallen by 2.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

At the flagship Canadian Tire chain, comparable sales fell by 0.6 per cent, with the sharpest declines in discretionary categories as shoppers continue to manage their budgets. By contrast, sales of essential products and services, such as in the automotive department, grew by 2 per cent. Comparable sales fell by 1.2 per cent at Mark’s, and by 6.5 per cent at Sport Chek. The athletic store chain saw lower sales for winter categories such as outerwear, skiing and snowboarding.

Over all, revenue fell by 4.9 per cent in the quarter compared to the prior year, to $3.5-billion. The first quarter is typically the slowest period of the year for Canadian Tire, as the post-holiday period is for many retailers.

The company has been cutting costs, and also saw expenses fall compared to the first quarter in 2023, when Canadian Tire incurred a cost to cancel a supply-chain contract and was facing shipping delays related to a fire at one of its largest distribution centres in Brampton, Ont.

Canadian Tire’s retail gross profit margin rate was 37.1 per cent, excluding petroleum sales. The gross margin rate was up 1.93 per cent, exceeding the company’s expectations. The company benefited from lower shipping rates, and from the balance of its product mix, which includes both big national brands as well as private-label products that tend to deliver bigger profit margins.

Canadian Tire reported net income attributable to shareholders of $76.8-million or $1.38 per share, compared to $7.8-million or 14 cents per share in the same quarter the prior year – results that included a $49.8-million impact from the 2023 distribution centre fire. Adjusting for that amount, normalized net income attributable to shareholders in the prior year was $57.6-million or $1 per share.