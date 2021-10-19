 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Canadian National CEO Ruest to leave railway in January amid pressure from activist shareholder

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Jean-Jacques Ruest, Canadian National Railway Co.’s chief executive officer, will leave the Montreal-based railway in January amid calls for his resignation from an activist shareholder.

CN, which made the announcement after markets closed on Tuesday, said it has appointed an executive search committee to find a replacement for Mr. Ruest, a 25-year CN employee who became CEO in 2018.

Investor Christopher Hohn, whose U.K. hedge fund TCI Fund Management Ltd. is CN’s second-largest shareholder at 5.2 per cent, has called for Mr. Ruest and chairman Robert Pace to resign after CN apparently lost the battle for Kansas City Southern. The Missouri-based railway’s board supported a lower takeover bid from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. when the U.S. regulator blocked a key step in CN’s purchase. Mr. Hohn has criticized CN’s lagging financial and market results under Mr. Ruest. Mr. Pace is due to retire in the spring.

“I have been honoured to lead CN during my time as chief executive officer, and I am confident that the company is well positioned to continue to thrive following my retirement,” Mr. Ruest said in a statement. “The strength of the company’s management team and board allow me to announce my planned retirement knowing that the company we have built will continue to prosper.”

CN will face a vote for control of its board room on March 22 after Mr. Hohn called a vote on the board’s makeup. Mr. Hohn’s slate is comprised of rail veterans, including Gilbert Lamphere as chairman, Jim Vena as CEO, in addition to board nominees Allison Landry, Rob Knight and Paul Miller.

In response to pressure from Mr. Hohn, CN in September said it would increase operating profit by $700-million by slashing expenses and laying off 1,050 people. CN said it might sell its trucking and Great Lakes shipping divisions, and will boost share buybacks. CN said the changes will boost 2022 earnings per share by 20 per cent, and improve the operating ratio to 57 per cent.

Tickers mentioned in this story
