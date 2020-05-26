Coming soon: Globe Climate, a newsletter that dives deeper into climate change

 Skip to main content
Ryan MacDonald
Ice patterns and icebergs are seen in Croaker Bay near Devon Island in Canada's Arctic on July 11, 2008.

Welcome to Globe Climate, a weekly newsletter about our changing world. Beginning June 1, we’ll showcase issues of critical importance to the planet through the stories of Globe and Mail journalists.

Here’s a sample of what we’re doing:

As the country begins to reopen amid the continuing threat of COVID-19, we are asking new questions. Governments around the world are engaging in an unprecedented level of spending to save jobs and businesses. The next wave will be stimulus spending. Should Canada’s economic recovery be green? How can we make stimulus spending smart? Do we need a new deal for an economy of the future? Adam Radwanski dives into all these issues as the federal government tries to balance economic recovery with its climate-change goals.

One of the big issues for Canada during the COVID-19 crisis has been how to help the energy sector. Alberta’s Site Rehabilitation Program is funded through a $1.7-billion federal grant to Canada’s three Western provinces, part of Ottawa’s response to the pandemic. The grant money is aimed at getting people back to work while also dealing with the environmental impacts of inactive oil and gas wells. As Emma Graney reveals, almost 37,000 applications were received and some 3,000 companies will find out over the next couple of weeks if they were successful in obtaining funding.

For the first time, the Globe has a team dedicated to exploring these issues. I’d like to introduce you to them and invite you to read some of their work by following the link to their author pages. They are: Kathryn Blaze Baum, Emma Graney, Brent Jang, Adam Radwanski, Matthew McClearn, Niall McGee, Ivan Semeniuk and Marieke Walsh.

Finally, we also want to hear from you. Send us an e-mail at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com. Comment on stories. Share this newsletter with your friends and family. Your input will help guide us as we navigate issues related to the environment and climate change. We’re trying to flatten one curve, but another one needs to be flattened, too.

Ryan MacDonald, senior editor – climate, environment and resources

