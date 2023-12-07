Open this photo in gallery: A person shops at a grocery store in Toronto, on Nov. 22, 2022.Carlos Osorio/Reuters

The federal and Quebec agriculture and food ministers are calling on all members of the grocery industry supply chain to sign onto a code of conduct.

Federal Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Quebec Minister Andre Lamontagne said they’re disappointed to see the grocery code of conduct has still not been launched after years of work.

They’re also disappointed that “supply chain partners are hesitant to move forward” with signing on to the voluntary code, the ministers said in a statement Thursday.

The ministers didn’t name any companies, but Loblaw Cos. Ltd. L-T and Walmart Canada expressed concern in November that the code in its current form could raise food prices for Canadians.

At a House of Commons agriculture committee meeting Thursday morning on stabilizing food prices, members of Parliament pressed Walmart Canada CEO Gonzalo Gebara on why the company has not yet signed the code.

Gebara said the company has participated in the development of the code, but is “not in a position at this time to commit” to it.

The major grocers and all supply chain partners need to adopt and adhere to the code, the ministers said in their statement.

“In the coming days, we will be reviewing all possible options available to us. We encourage all industry partners to quickly commit to signing on to the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct for the benefit of consumers,” the ministers said.

Michael Graydon, CEO of the Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada association and co-chair of the steering committee developing the code, said in November that it is near completion.

The grocers have also been under pressure from Ottawa to provide plans to stabilize food prices at their stores. The government summoned the heads of Loblaw, Metro MRU-T, Empire EMP-A-T, Walmart Canada and Costco COST-Q to present their plans earlier this fall.

Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said those companies’ plans included discounts, price freezes and price-matching.

On Monday, Empire Co. Ltd. CEO Michael Medline said his company, which owns Sobeys, has expanded its annual November-to-January price freeze.

“We also have meaningful plans and development to help stabilize food prices past January, but will not discuss these publicly as they remained commercially and competitively sensitive until launched in our stores,” Medline told the agriculture committee.

With files from Nojoud Al Mallees in Ottawa.