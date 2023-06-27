Open this photo in gallery: Loblaws store on Queen Street West in Toronto on May 31, 2023Ammar Bowaihl/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s highly concentrated grocery retail industry lacks sufficient competition to give consumers adequate choices, lower prices and higher-quality goods and services.

That is the finding of a months-long study into the grocery market launched this past October by the federal Competition Bureau. The study, released Tuesday, makes a number of recommendations to government on how to address the issue, including paving the way for international retailers to enter Canada and boost competitiveness of the sector.

“Governments at all levels need to take steps to encourage and support more grocery competition in Canada,” the report states.

The bureau’s evaluation of the grocery market took place as food prices were rising at a pace not seen in this country in 40 years. In the past two years alone, grocery prices have gone up by roughly 18 per cent. However, the bureau specified that the study was not investigating any allegations of wrongdoing, and the nature of such a study means that the federal competition watchdog relied on information that companies submitted on a voluntary basis. Co-operation on requests for such information varied, according to the report, and some grocers were “reluctant to share information with the bureau.”

The report was published shortly after the bureau announced a major step forward in a years-long investigation into an alleged industry-wide conspiracy to fix the price of bread in Canada: last week, one of the country’s largest bread producers, Canada Bread, agreed to pay a $50-million fine and admitted to participating in the scheme. A number of other companies, including some of Canada’s largest grocery retailers, remain under investigation and have denied any wrongdoing.

Food prices have been affected by a number of factors, including higher costs for commodities, packaging materials and transportation, supply chain snags, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“But we have also seen a longer-term trend that predates those events, of Canada’s largest grocers increasing the amount they make on food sales,” the report states. “Canada needs solutions to help bring grocery prices in check. More competition is a key part of the answer.

Canada’s grocery industry has undergone significant consolidation over the years, and five grocers now control roughly 80 per cent of the retail market. The report points out that Canada’s three largest grocers – Loblaw, Sobeys and Metro – last year made profits totaling more than $3.6-billion on more than $100-billion in sales.

Recommendations on actions that federal, provincial and territorial governments could take to improve the competitiveness of the sector:

Creating a “Grocery Innovation Strategy” to encourage new types of grocery businesses, including those selling food online, to launch in Canada.

Introducing policies both to strengthen independent grocers’ ability to compete, and also to encourage new competition from the entry of international retailers into Canada.

Requiring harmonized price listings that would allow shoppers to more easily compare prices of similar items at various retailers on a per-unit basis.

Limit controls on the use of real estate to make it easier for new stores to open.

The bureau itself also committed to “heightened vigilance and scrutiny” of the grocery industry; to supporting the implementation of a code of conduct that has already been under development to help govern the relationships between retailers and their suppliers; and to revisiting the subject in three years to monitor progress.

