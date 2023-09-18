Open this photo in gallery: Indigo Books and Music founder Heather Reisman outside the retailer's location at Sherway Gardens, in Toronto, on Sept., 10, 2020.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Indigo Books & Music Inc. IDG-T says founder Heather Reisman has returned to the retailer as chief executive officer.

She fills the void left by the abrupt resignation of Peter Ruis from the top job earlier this month.

Reisman had served as chief executive until last year, when Ruis took over, and retired from the Indigo board last month.

As part of her return to the company, Reisman was also reappointed to the board.

The retailer also announced that Craig Loudon, Indigo’s chief financial officer, has been appointed chief operating officer.

In his new role, the company says he will continue to act as the chief financial officer and lead the finance team.