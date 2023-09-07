Open this photo in gallery: People browse books at an Indigo store in Toronto.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Amid a tumultuous year, Indigo Books & Music Inc. IDG-T is undergoing another leadership shakeup with the resignation of its chief executive officer, Peter Ruis.

Indigo announced Mr. Ruis’s departure on Thursday, saying that it is searching for a new CEO. Thursday’s release did not mention the departure of Ms. Limbardi, who on Wednesday announced on LinkedIn that she had left to take on the role of CEO at Montreal-based retailer Reitmans Canada Ltd.

“With Peter’s departure, the Board is focused on acting swiftly to determine the right leader to move the Company forward,” a press release issued on Thursday morning stated.

Mr. Ruis’s departure now leaves Indigo without a CEO or a president for the time being; chief financial officer Craig Loudon and senior vice-president and general counsel Damien Liddle will “provide day to day direction” in the near term, according to the company release. The release also stated that Mr. Ruis has agreed to work with the Toronto-based retailer for two months as a consultant, to support a leadership transition.

There has been significant turnover in Indigo’s upper ranks in recent months. In June, nearly half of the company’s board of directors departed at once, and the company acknowledged in a press release that one of the directors had left because she had lost confidence in the board’s leadership and because of “mistreatment.” The same day that the board departures were announced, Indigo also said that founder Heather Reisman would retire on Aug. 22.

Ms. Ruis spent just one year as CEO. He was promoted from the role of president in September of 2022 when Ms. Reisman announced she would step back and take on the role of executive chair of Indigo’s board.

