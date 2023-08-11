Open this photo in gallery: For the second quarter in a row, Indigo’s sales were also impacted by a debilitating ransomware attack that the company disclosed in early February.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) faced a double hit from a ransomware attack as well as macroeconomic challenges that have curtailed consumers’ shopping habits, pushing sales down and widening its loss in the first quarter.

The Toronto-based retailer reported a net loss of $28.5-million or $1.02 per share in the quarter, compared to a loss of $25.4-million or 91 cents per share in the same period the prior year.

Indigo executives noted the same trends in consumer sentiment highlighted this week by one of Canada’s largest retailers, Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC-T) – as inflation and multiple interest-rate hikes have dampened spending and put pressure on retail sales.

The higher cost of everyday necessities such as groceries have put significant pressure on household budgets. In response, when it comes to discretionary purchases that they can put off – which comprises a large proportion of the products Indigo sells – shoppers are showing an inclination to wait for sales, buying more products on discount where possible. And retailers are competing more for those shoppers’ dollars, ramping up promotions in some cases.

“Customers are demonstrating increased price sensitivity in this environment, noted through an increased penetration of promotions, and a lift in sales during promotional periods,” Indigo chief executive officer Peter Ruis said on a conference call Friday to discuss the quarterly results.

For the second quarter in a row, Indigo’s sales were also impacted by a debilitating ransomware attack that the company disclosed in early February. The attack took Indigo’s e-commerce website offline and compromised sensitive employee data.

The lingering effects of the attack included a weaker online marketing presence – since the hack affected Indigo’s optimization abilities that help it to show up on search engines, as well as its express pickup for online orders. The attack also led to difficulties replenishing inventory, affecting product availability in stores and online. Indigo recently launched a new website, which Mr. Ruis said will significantly improve customers’ online shopping experience.

Indigo won’t pay ransom after cyberattack from LockBit, malware organization with ties to Russia

Indigo offers details on cyberattack as profit slips in latest quarter

“While we have made substantial progress to achieve almost full operational function by the end of the quarter, the ransomware attack did have a material impact on quarterly sales,” Mr. Ruis said.

Indigo’s revenue decreased by 12.4 per cent year-over-year, to $179.2-million in the quarter ended July 1. Online revenue fell by 26 per cent to $38-million.

The first quarter is generally a quiet one for Indigo, which makes the majority of its sales each year during the holidays.

The company is also currently cutting costs, and realized savings during the quarter from lower labour costs and decreased spending on warehousing and distribution. Like other retailers, Indigo also noted that international freight costs have fallen from their peaks during the pandemic period, when supply-chain snarls inflated the cost of shipping products to warehouses.

Indigo reports nearly $50-million loss as it appoints new board leadership

In June, Indigo secured a credit line from its controlling shareholder, Gerry Schwartz, to finance the company’s “seasonal working capital and operational needs,” according to a news release. On July 31, the company entered into the $45-million credit facility from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc., which is controlled by Mr. Schwartz. That amount could be increased by as much as $10-million. (Mr. Schwartz previously provided Indigo with a credit line in 2020, to give the company “financial flexibility” during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The retailer has faced upheaval in its board ranks in recent months. In June, Indigo saw a sudden exodus of nearly half of its board of directors, as well as allegations of mistreatment by one director. On the same day the company announced the departures of four of the ten directors, it also announced the impending retirement of company founder Heather Reisman on Aug. 22. Ms. Reisman had served as the board’s executive chair since last September, when she stepped back as chief executive officer. The company has since appointed three new directors.