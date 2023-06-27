Open this photo in gallery: An Indigo bookstore is seen Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Laval, Que.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Indigo Books & Music Inc. has reported a nearly $50-million annual loss, after a “turbulent year” that included a debilitating cyber attack and inflationary pressures – and was followed by the sudden exodus earlier this month of nearly half of the company’s board of directors, as well as allegations of mistreatment by one director.

The Toronto-based retailer – which also recently announced the impending retirement of founder and executive chair Heather Reisman – has now appointed three new directors to the board.

The new board members are former Penguin Random House chief executive Markus Dohle; former Indigo president Joel Silver, who now serves as president and CEO of DavidsTea Inc.; and Donald Lewtas, a former executive with Onex Corp. -- which Indigo controlling shareholder (and Ms. Reisman’s husband) Gerry Schwartz led as CEO for 40 years until his recent retirement.

The news follows an announcement on June 7 that four of Indigo’s 10 directors – Frank Clegg, Howard Grosfield, Anne Marie O’Donovan and Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa – had stepped down. The company wrote in a release at the time that Dr. Oriuwa resigned “because of her loss of confidence in board leadership and because of mistreatment.” In the same release, the company announced that Ms. Reisman, who stepped back as chief executive officer last September, would retire as executive chair of the board on Aug. 22.

Indigo has also once again secured a credit line from Mr. Schwartz, in order to finance the company’s “seasonal working capital and operational needs,” according to a news release. The company received a commitment for the $45-million credit facility on Tuesday from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc., which is controlled by Mr. Schwartz, an amount that could be increased by as much as $10-million. (Mr. Schwartz previously extended a credit line to Indigo in 2020 to secure its “financial flexibility” as it struggled to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

On Tuesday, Indigo reported that its net loss widened to $49.6.-million or $1.78 per share in year ended April 1, compared to net earnings of $3.3-million or 12 cents per share in its prior fiscal year.

The majority of the losses occurred in the fourth quarter, when a ransomware attack took down Indigo’s e-commerce website and compromised sensitive employee data. On Tuesday, Indigo reported that the attack drove a $26.5-million decrease in sales in the fourth quarter, to $194.2-million compared to $220.7-million during the same period the prior year. Although its news release stated that the total financial impact of the attack “cannot be reasonable estimated at this time,” the company reported expenses $5.2-million in expenses related to the incident as of April 1. Indigo is currently making claims under its cyber insurance policy. Inflationary pressures such as higher costs for shipping and inventories also contributed to the losses.

“This has been a turbulent year for Indigo, as the progress gained from our post-pandemic re-emergence was negatively impacted by adverse macro-economic factors,” chief executive officer Peter Ruis wrote in a statement on Tuesday, adding that he looks forward to “injecting momentum back into the business” this year.

Indigo’s revenue for the full year ended April 1, 2023 was $1.058-billion, down 0.4 per cent compared to the previous year. However, excluding a one-time payment in fiscal 2022 related to the company’s relationship with one of its café vendors, Indigo’s merchandise sales (which make up the bulk of revenues) grew by 0.5 per cent. That was driven by growth in the company’s general merchandise categories – including baby products and wellness items – while sales of books and other print products declined. That sales drop was also impacted by the ransomware attack, which hurt Indigo’s ability to replenish its inventories, according to the news release.