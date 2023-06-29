Skip to main content

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Each week, join us to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending June 30.

1 The Consumer Price Index rose just 3.4 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, according to figures released this week. How long has it been since the inflation rate was that low?
a. Six months
b. Nine months
c. Two years
d. Three years

c. Two years. Statistics Canada said in a report released Tuesday that CPI was at its lowest rate since June, 2021, when the 12-month change was 3.1 per cent.

2 Indigo Books & Music Inc. announced a $49.6-million annual loss this week. What did the company say significantly contributed to their financial challenges?
a. A ransomware attack
b. A flood in a distribution centre
c. The cancellation of a new book by J.K. Rowling
d. A shift away from reading by Generation Z

a. A ransomware attack. The company said a ransomware attack drove a $26.5-million decrease in sales in the fourth quarter. The attack took down its e-commerce website and compromised sensitive employee data.

3 The parent companies of the Toronto Star and National Post confirmed this week that they are in talks to merge. What are the names of the two companies?
a. Postmedia and Torstar
b. Postmedia and Nordstar
c. Post Corp. and Torstar
d. Post Corp. and Waystar

b. Postmedia and Nordstar. Postmedia Network Canada Corp., with 130 properties that include papers in most major Canadian cities, and Toronto Star parent Nordstar Capital LP, which owns 70 titles, said they are in talks to combine operations.

4 The Ontario Securities Commission began an enforcement hearing against which private lender on Monday?
a. Ninepoint Partners
b. Third Eye Capital Management
c. Romspen
d. Bridging Finance

d. Bridging Finance. The OSC hearing focuses on Bridging Finance Inc. and the husband and wife who ran the private lender, David and Natasha Sharpe. Former Bridging Finance chief compliance officer Andrew Mushore is also a defendant. The company was put under a court-ordered receivership in April, 2021, after allegations that the money manager improperly used investor funds to benefit some of its founders and executives.

5 Railroad giant Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. held its first investor day since its takeover of Kansas City Southern. Approximately how long is the new combined railway?
a. 120,000 kilometres
b. 52,000 kilometres
c. 12,000 kilometres
d. 32,000 kilometres

d. 32,000 kilometres. The 32,000-kilometre railway now extends deep into the United States and Mexico, creating new opportunities for customers and the company, CEO Keith Creel told investors

5 Farmers in Canada planted more _____ this year than they have in 22 years.
a. Wheat
b. Canola
c. Corn
d. Lentils

a. Wheat Canada is the world’s fourth-largest wheat exporter and the biggest shipper of canola, which is used mainly to produce vegetable oil. The country’s wheat production is especially important this year with heavy rain and drought hitting wheat crops in China and the United States respectively.

5 What is the asking price for this house?

Built in 1880s, the Victorian is in a neighbourhood of historic homes, near Yonge-Dundas Square and entertainment all around. The house, which sits on a 20-by 84-foot lot, features a back deck running the width of the house and a second floor taken up entirely by the primary suite. The third floor has three more bedrooms.
a. $1.2-million
b. $2.149-million
c. $4.419-million
d. $2.249-million

b. $2.149-million The home’s asking price is $2.149-million.

5 The 50/30/20 rule is a common budgeting system. What are the allocations?
a. A 50 per cent is allocated for necessities, 30 per cent for things you want and 20 per cent for savings and debt repayment.
b. 50 per cent is allocated for savings and debt repayment, 30 per cent for things you want and 20 per cent for necessities.
c. 50 per cent is allocated for things you want, 30 per cent for savings and debt repayment and 20 per cent for necessities.

a. A well-known budgeting system is the 50/30/20 rule, where 50 per cent of your income is allocated for necessities like food and rent, 30 per cent for things you want, and 20 per cent for savings and debt repayment. It’s common method of allocating money because it’s simple and less constraining than other techniques.

5 What is the lowest available insured variable mortgage rate this week?
a. 4.79
b. 5.19
c. 5.65
d. 6.15

c. 5.65 The lowest nationally available insured variable-rate mortgage as of June 29 was 5.65 from Nesto, according to columnist Robert McLister. Meanwhile, HSBC offered a 6.15 rate for uninsured variable-rate mortgages.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you’re an ace. You could be a Globe editor. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to stay on top of your game.
Good effort. You’re no Rob Carrick but you do know a thing or two about business. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to build up your knowledge.
This wasn’t your week, but that’s okay! We’ll be back next Friday with another business and investing quiz, subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to prepare.

Follow us on Twitter: @globebusinessOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct