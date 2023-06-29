Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Each week, join us to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.
c. Two years. Statistics Canada said in a report released Tuesday that CPI was at its lowest rate since June, 2021, when the 12-month change was 3.1 per cent.
a. A ransomware attack. The company said a ransomware attack drove a $26.5-million decrease in sales in the fourth quarter. The attack took down its e-commerce website and compromised sensitive employee data.
b. Postmedia and Nordstar. Postmedia Network Canada Corp., with 130 properties that include papers in most major Canadian cities, and Toronto Star parent Nordstar Capital LP, which owns 70 titles, said they are in talks to combine operations.
d. Bridging Finance. The OSC hearing focuses on Bridging Finance Inc. and the husband and wife who ran the private lender, David and Natasha Sharpe. Former Bridging Finance chief compliance officer Andrew Mushore is also a defendant. The company was put under a court-ordered receivership in April, 2021, after allegations that the money manager improperly used investor funds to benefit some of its founders and executives.
d. 32,000 kilometres. The 32,000-kilometre railway now extends deep into the United States and Mexico, creating new opportunities for customers and the company, CEO Keith Creel told investors
a. Wheat Canada is the world’s fourth-largest wheat exporter and the biggest shipper of canola, which is used mainly to produce vegetable oil. The country’s wheat production is especially important this year with heavy rain and drought hitting wheat crops in China and the United States respectively.
Built in 1880s, the Victorian is in a neighbourhood of historic homes, near Yonge-Dundas Square and entertainment all around. The house, which sits on a 20-by 84-foot lot, features a back deck running the width of the house and a second floor taken up entirely by the primary suite. The third floor has three more bedrooms.
b. $2.149-million The home’s asking price is $2.149-million.
a. A well-known budgeting system is the 50/30/20 rule, where 50 per cent of your income is allocated for necessities like food and rent, 30 per cent for things you want, and 20 per cent for savings and debt repayment. It’s common method of allocating money because it’s simple and less constraining than other techniques.
c. 5.65 The lowest nationally available insured variable-rate mortgage as of June 29 was 5.65 from Nesto, according to columnist Robert McLister. Meanwhile, HSBC offered a 6.15 rate for uninsured variable-rate mortgages.