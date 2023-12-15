Open this photo in gallery: Gildan products displayed at their annual general meeting in Montreal on January 31, 2008. For Business. Globe and Mail/Christinne MuschiJim Young/The Globe and Mail

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. is calling on the board of Gildan Activewear Inc. Gildan Activewear Inc. to reinstate founder Glenn Chamandy as chief executive after he was dumped earlier this week, the latest shareholder to criticize the clothing maker for its controversial move.

The Montreal-based investment management firm is believed to be Gildan’s biggest shareholder. It currently holds a 6.9 per cent stake in the company, a Jarislowsky spokesperson said.

In an e-mailed statement, Charles Nadim, Jarislowsky Fraser’s head of research and portfolio manager of Canadian equities, says the board made a mistake in ending Mr. Chamandy’s employment and that the person announced as his replacement, former Fruit of the Loom Inc. executive Vince Tyra, lacks the skills to lead Gildan. He called for Gildan Chairman Donald Berg to resign.

“The abrupt termination of Mr. Chamandy at age 61 to bring on a 58 year-old executive to lead the company into the next stage of its evolution and growth is concerning,” Mr. Nadim said. Mr. Chamandy needs to return as CEO in order to “mentor internal candidates as part of a thorough succession plan culminating in an orderly transition of leadership and ensure the long-term success of the company,” he said.

Jarislowsky’s intervention brings to three the number of Gildan’s shareholders voicing their opposition to the CEO switch. On Thursday, two other top-10 shareholders, Los Angeles-based hedge fund Browning West and Toronto-based investment management firm Turtle Creek Asset Management urged the company to reinstate Mr. Chamandy immediately.

Gildan spokesperson Geneviève Gosselin did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

T-shirt and sock maker Gildan shocked the market Monday when it said that it had dismissed Mr. Chamandy after a 40-year tenure at the company, the last 20 of which have been as CEO, and named Mr. Tyra as his replacement. Mr. Chamandy’s family founded the company.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail on Monday, Mr. Berg said there was a disagreement with Mr. Chamandy over the timing of a leadership handover. Mr. Chamandy wanted a longer process while the board’s timeline was shorter, he said.

“It was our view that as you thought further out for the company, it was time that whoever was going to have to live with those decisions should be making those decisions,” Mr. Berg told The Globe.

Mr. Nadim praised Mr. Chamandy for his track record leading Gildan, saying his continued leadership is “critical” while the company carries out its significant expansion and innovation program. Mr. Tyra lacks the relevant manufacturing expertise to be Gildan’s CEO, Mr. Nadim said, and the board’s decision “lacked sufficient due diligence” when assessing Mr. Tyra’s performance record.

Jarislowsky Fraser has some $55-billion in assets under management. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank of Nova Scotia.