Junior Canadian miner Red Pine accuses former CEO of tampering with gold assays

Junior mining company Red Pine Exploration Inc. is accusing its former CEO of manipulating its gold assays, and says that estimates for its Ontario gold project are no longer valid.

The Toronto-based company first raised questions about its assays on May 1, saying that it found inconsistencies in some of its drilling results pertaining to its Wawa gold project and that it was looking to work with an independent firm to determine the scope of the problem.

On Friday, Red Pine said that the inconsistencies stemmed from the “unauthorized manipulation of certain assay results” by the company’s former chief executive officer.

Red Pine did not identify its former CEO by name in the release on Friday.

Quentin Yarie stepped down as CEO of Red Pine in February and the company appointed Paul Martin to succeed him on an interim basis. Mr. Yarie did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Linkedin on Friday.

Red Pine says it is reporting the tampering of the results to the Ontario Securities Commission and is weighing its other legal options.

Red Pine has cut a range of estimates for its resource at its Wawa project, including the tonnes of inferred gold at the site. It indicated that further reductions are possible once more investigative work is conducted.

Shares in Red Pine were down by 22 per cent in early trading on the TSX Venture on Friday.

Red Pine says that the lab that conducted the assays dating back to 2015 sent the correct results to its former CEO. Red Pine says that the former CEO then changed those accurate results and uploaded them to the company’s database. The company said that more than 500 assay results were manipulated. The tampered results were used to calculate the company’s mineral reserves which investors rely upon to make investment decisions.

The Red Pine development recalls the Bre-X Minerals gold fraud of the late 1990s. Back then the Calgary-based gold exploration company engaged in salting at its Indonesian gold project to make it appear as if the gold find was a bonanza. Bre-X was later revealed as a hoax, with the company found to have salted its gold assays. Investors lost about $6-billion as a result.