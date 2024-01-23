Skip to main content
Canadian insurance giant Manulife Financial MFC-T has entered into a multi-year partnership with travel loyalty program Aeroplan as it looks to bolster demand for its new healthcare initiative it is planning to launch this spring.

The agreement with Air Canada-owned loyalty program is part of the insurer’s initiative to launch new features for its mobile app and expand beyond its traditional mainstays to gain a foothold in the digital healthcare industry.

Under the terms of the tie-up, eligible members within Manulife’s group benefits business can earn points for engaging in health and wellness challenges or completing educational courses, the companies said on Tuesday.

Members can redeem the points for flight rewards with Air Canada AC-T or partner airlines. They can also be used to save on hotel bookings.

