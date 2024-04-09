Open this photo in gallery: Mark Carney speaks during The Museum of American Finance Gala, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on March 7, 2024.Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney warned that central banks may cut interest rates more slowly and by less than many expect as monetary policy adjusts to a new era defined by structurally higher inflation.

Speaking at an event in Ottawa on Monday evening, Mr. Carney said central banks are likely to start lowering interest rates this year as inflation continues to decline.

“But expect those cuts to be slower and shallower,” he said. “And what’s more relevant, for most companies and individuals and households, is that in the medium-term, rates are going to be higher [than before], and are going to be higher because of structural things, and you better be prepared for that.”

Bank of Canada expected to hold rates, but could signal policy shift

This echoes remarks made by current Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem after the last rate decision in March. When asked about the likely trajectory of rate cuts, Mr. Macklem said that “it’s very safe to say we’re not going to be lowering rates at the pace we raised them.”

The Bank of Canada’s next rate decision is on Wednesday. Most analysts expect the central bank to keep its benchmark rate steady at 5 per cent for the sixth consecutive time, although they’re watching for a shift in tone that could set the stage for rate cuts over the summer.

Interest rate swap markets, which capture market expectations about monetary policy, are pricing in three rate cuts this year, starting in June, according to Refinitiv data.

Mr. Carney, who is now head of impact investing at Brookfield Asset Management and chairman of Bloomberg LP, avoided commenting on near-term policy choices – to cut or to hold – faced by the two central banks he used to lead.

But he spoke about the structural changes in the global economy that mean inflation will probably be “higher and more volatile” than in recent decades. These include a fracturing of global trade, increased geopolitical risks, and the transition to a low-carbon energy system.

“We’ve gone from a system, a global economy that was for 25, 30 years steadily integrating,” Mr. Carney said. “It had lots of problems that later manifested, but one of the things that did give is steady disinflation and prices coming down. It was easy to be a central banker when I was a banker, because you wake up every day, and goods prices are under control or they’re falling.”

Looking ahead, Canada will be importing inflation rather than deflation, implying that interest rates will likely need to be higher than in the decade before the COVID-19 pandemic.

These changing dynamics could show up in the Bank of Canada’s updated estimate of the “neutral rate,” which is expected to be published Wednesday.

The neutral rate is the bank’s estimate of where the policy rate should settle if the bank is neither trying to stimulate the economy nor restrain it.

The current estimate puts the neutral rate between 2 per cent and 3 per cent. However, several top Bank of Canada officials have suggested over the past year that the real range is likely higher, and many Bay Street analysts expect the bank to raise the estimate by at least a quarter percentage point on Wednesday.

Much of the speech, which was hosted by Canada2020, a progressive think tank with ties to the Liberal Party, focused on broader economic themes. Mr. Carney, who is often touted as a potential Liberal leader, said that the country faces a number of pressing challenges tied to low productivity, changing technology and an increasingly hostile global trading environment.

Without explicitly criticizing the current government, he suggested that the changing economic environment would “demand fiscal discipline and a relentless focus on delivery, rather than spending reflex that only treats the symptoms but does not cure the disease.”

“When we’re debating the competing priorities here, at home, we should first acknowledge that we have less to spend because we’ve become less productive,” he told the audience, which included Liberal members of Parliament and ministers.

“And unless we turn that around, Canadian prosperity will be severely compromised. We can’t redistribute what we don’t have.”

He said he welcomed the government’s recent announcements ahead of the April 16 budget, which include billions in new spending to incentivize home construction, and $2.4-billion to support the artificial intelligence industry. But he also suggested that some of the government’s recent economic policy measures have been wrong-headed.

“I suggest maybe we could swap that next battery plant for a million home heat pumps,” he said, referring to the more than $40-billion worth of federal and provincial subsidies given to electric vehicle manufacturers to establish plants in Canada.