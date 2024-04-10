7 a.m.

Bank of Canada expected to hold rates, but could signal policy shift

Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep interest rates steady this week for the sixth consecutive time in today's decision.Blair Gable/Reuters

The Bank of Canada is expected to deliver another stand-pat interest rate decision today, but all eyes will be watching for signals about future rate cuts.

With the rate of inflation inching down toward the bank’s 2-per-cent target, and the economy struggling with high borrowing costs, most Bay Street analysts expect the bank to start easing monetary policy in the coming months.

The question is how much Governor Tiff Macklem wants to open the door to rate cuts in June or July.

Bank officials have kept the benchmark policy rate at 5 per cent, a two-decade high, since last summer. They said in January that interest rates are unlikely to go higher in this business cycle. But they’ve been unwilling to put a timeline on when rates will start coming down.

There are good reasons for Mr. Macklem to start sounding more dovish today. The past two inflation reports have seen annual Consumer Price Index growth back within the bank’s 1 per cent to 3 per cent target range. Core measures of inflation, which strip out volatile price movements, have been trending in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the labour market is clearly weakening, with the unemployment rate hitting 6.1 per cent in March – up a full percentage point over the past year.

Still, there’s an argument for Mr. Macklem to stick to his hawkish script.

Overall economic growth has come in above the bank’s estimates in recent months and oil prices have been stronger than expected. There’s also a risk that a shift in tone from the central bank could touch off a real estate frenzy, with many would-be buyers sitting on the sidelines, waiting for any hints that interest rates are coming down.

Keep your eyes on the final paragraph of the rate announcement. The past two announcements, in January and March, stated that the bank’s governing council “is still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation, particularly the persistence in underlying inflation” and that it “wants to see further and sustained easing in core inflation.” If this language is watered down, it would be taken as a dovish tilt.

The bank will also release new inflation and economic growth forecasts in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report. If the inflation forecast is dialled back, that would suggest rate cuts could be just around the coroner.

Mr. Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will give a press conference at 10:30 a.m. ET.

– Mark Rendell