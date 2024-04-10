Traders significantly reduced their bets on a rate cut by the Bank of Canada arriving in June following today’s rate decision and outlook, as well as a U.S. inflation report that came in hotter than expected. Implied probabilities in swaps markets now suggest about a 42 per cent chance of a rate cut in June, down from about 70 per cent earlier this morning, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Markets are now pricing in odds of a cut arriving in July at about 68 per cent, down from about 80 per cent before the bank’s announcement.

The central bank’s decision arrived shortly after the U.S. released inflation figures at 830 am ET. The data sent the U.S. dollar spiking, pushing the Canadian currency down about half a cent US, and it held there as the Boc decision came out. Bond yields in both Canada and the U.S. rose sharply after the U.S. data - at last check the U.S. two-year bond yield is up 18 basis points and the equivalent Canadian yield about 14 basis points. Those are big one-day moves in credit markets. The U.S. inflation report also sent stocks lower on both sides of the border.

Only one or two quarter-point Fed rate cuts are now being priced into markets.

The Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at a near 23-year high of 5 per cent and ruled out a cut until it sees more signs that a recent drop in inflation will be sustained. In its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, the bank also hiked its growth forecast for 2024 on the back of strong immigration flows and increased household spending.

The following table details how swaps markets are pricing in future moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of 1015 am ET. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5 per cent. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 5-Jun-24 4.8948 42.1 57.9 0 24-Jul-24 4.7787 69 31 0 4-Sep-24 4.6575 84 16 0 23-Oct-24 4.5407 91.5 8.5 0 11-Dec-24 4.4058 96.1 3.9 0

And here’s how markets were pricing in monetary policy changes late Monday:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 10-Apr-24 4.9393 24.3 75.7 0 5-Jun-24 4.7853 70.9 29.1 0 24-Jul-24 4.6517 86.5 13.5 0 4-Sep-24 4.5047 94.4 5.6 0 23-Oct-24 4.3973 96.8 3.2 0 11-Dec-24 4.2728 98.4 1.6 0

Here’s how economists are reacting to today’s BoC decision:

James Orlando, director and senior economist, TD Economics

The BoC remains steadfast in its desire to maintain rates at the current 5% level. It can justify this stance based on its upgrade to economic growth, while still expecting inflation to remain somewhat elevated over the coming months. This economic backdrop (alongside an upgrade to the neutral rate) affords the central bank more time to observe how inflation evolves, allowing it to gain greater confidence that price pressures have been tamed before it decides to cut its policy rate.

Market pricing is still holding onto hope for a June cut but July (our call) is becoming more likely. Even though inflation has moved within the BoC’s 1% to 3% target range over the last few months, markets have become more cautious on the timing of cuts. While some of this is coming from the inflation warning in recent U.S. CPI prints, strong Canadian economic growth to start 2024 has been the main driver. And while spending data have been encouraging, we question how long this will last, especially with the labour market having started to come under pressure in March. Should economic growth weaken further and inflation remain on its current trajectory, we could see the BoC readying markets for the cuts in short order.

Taylor Schleich and Jocelyn Paquet, economists with National Bank Financial

This was a pretty balanced statement and clearly reflects what has been very encouraging inflation data in the last two months. While there was nothing that explicitly stated rate cuts are now on the table, this is effectively what was communicated in the rate statement and even more so in the opening statement to the press conference. Indeed, Macklem said they’re already “seeing what [they] need to see” when it comes to determining when rate cuts will be appropriate. They just need to see it play out for longer. That clearly puts June on the table for a potential cut with two CPI reports due to be released before that decision. That said, they’ve clearly left themselves plenty of flexibility if the data doesn’t remain as soft as it has been in the last two months. We by no means see June as a slam dunk for a rate cut and instead would deem it more of a coin toss. Simply put, it’s going to be all about the data over the coming months.

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy at Desjardins

Overall, policymakers are seeing enough signs in corporate pricing behaviour, inflation expectations and wage growth to conclude that the disinflationary trend can continue even with an increase in expected economic growth this year.

The Bank of Canada raised its neutral rate estimate 25bps, but it’s still well below current market pricing. The new range of 2.25% to 3.25% continues to suggest that the central bank’s base case it to take rates back below 3.00%. Since the market is pricing in something above 3.50%, the new neutral rate estimate could actually be interpreted as a dovish doubling down that rates are going to fall more than what traders are pricing in.

The myriad of releases from the Bank of Canada paint a picture of policymakers who are nearly ready to begin a rate cutting cycle. ... We are retaining our call that the first rate cut happens in June. The only fly in the ointment today comes from outside Canada, with the hotter-than-anticipated US inflation numbers creating some concern that some price pressures could spillover the border.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North American economist, Capital Economics

The acknowledgment by the Bank of Canada today that “the data since January have increased our confidence that inflation will continue to come down” leaves the door open to an interest rate cut at the next meeting in June.

The decision to leave the policy rate at 5.0% was no surprise, but the Bank’s policy statement and Governing Tiff Macklem’s accompanying opening statement to the press conference made it clear that the data are moving in the right direction. The Bank noted that “3-month annualized rates are suggesting downward momentum” in core inflation, while the Bank agrees with our view “inflation will continue to come down gradually even as economic activity strengthens” later this year. The important final paragraph of the opening statement noted that “inflation is still too high and risks remain”, but a slight change of wording means that the Bank no longer needs to see a further easing of core inflation, as it said in January, rather only evidence that “downward momentum is sustained”. Likewise, Macklem’s notes that “we are seeing what we need to see, but we need to see it for longer to be confident that progress toward price stability will be sustained”.

Granted, the definition of “longer” is open to interpretation. But with the Bank still arguing that it will take until 2025 for headline inflation to return to the 2% target, in contrast to our view that inflation will fall to target later this year, the Bank seems to be open to our forecast of a June rate cut if the month-over-month changes in core prices remain muted for the next couple of months. The biggest risk to that view may be developments south of the border, with the Bank unlikely to be in a big rush to cut interest rates – and risk a depreciation of the loonie – if the recent stronger US inflation data cause the Federal Reserve to start sounding more hawkish.

