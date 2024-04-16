‘Odds are leaning to a June move’: How economists and market bets for rate cuts are reacting to today’s inflation data

Traders immediately raised their bets that the Bank of Canada will soon cut interest rates as today’s inflation report was released.

Implied probabilities in the swaps market now show 57% odds of the bank cutting interest rates in June, up from 43%, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. The odds of a cut have increased to about 84% for the July monetary policy decision, up from 72%. Money markets are pricing in a full 50 basis points of easing by this October.

Canada’s headline annual inflation rate ticked up to 2.9% in March, as expected, while core inflation measures continued easing for a third consecutive month and came in lower than Street expectations.

Month-over-month, the consumer price index rose 0.6%, the largest increase since July 2023, but less than a forecast of 0.7% gain. Excluding gasoline, inflation slowed to 2.8% from 2.9% in February.

CPI-median and CPI-trim - the bank’s preferred measures of underlying inflation - cooled more than expected. CPI-median slowed to 2.8% from 3% in February while CPI-trim decreased to 3.1% from 3.2%. Economists had expected CPI-median to edge down to 3.0% and CPI-trim to remain at 3.2%.

Headline inflation has now stayed under 3% since January and is still in line with the BoC’s forecast for it remain close to 3% in the first half of 2024.

The weaker-than-expected core readings immediately sparked heavy rounds of trading in bond and forex markets. The Canadian dollar fell about a quarter of a cent against the U.S. dollar to about 72.40 cents US. The Canada two-year bond yield fell about 10 basis points to 4.220%, although that’s nearly flat for the session. U.S. Treasuries, which set much of the direction for Canadian bonds, are having a quiet morning and are largely directionless so far.

The following table details how swaps markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data minutes after the inflation data were released. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 5-Jun-24 4.8576 57 43 0 24-Jul-24 4.699 84.3 15.7 0 4-Sep-24 4.5879 91.3 8.7 0 23-Oct-24 4.477 95.1 4.9 0 11-Dec-24 4.386 96.9 3.1 0

And here’s how markets were pricing in monetary policy changes just prior to the data being released:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 5-Jun-24 4.8917 43.3 56.7 0 24-Jul-24 4.7613 72.9 27.1 0 4-Sep-24 4.6661 83.2 16.8 0 23-Oct-24 4.5644 90 10 0 11-Dec-24 4.4769 93.5 6.5 0

Here’s how economists are reacting to the inflation report in written commentary today:

Charles St-Arnaud, chief economist, Alberta Central credit union

The Bank of Canada’s measures of core inflation eased further in February to their lowest level since June 2021 at 2.95%, back below the upper range of 3% of the target band.

In addition, inflationary pressures continued to narrow in March, with 15.5% of the components of CPI rising at more than 5%, compared to 21% in January, close to its historical average. Similarly, the share of components increasing by more than 3% eased to 37.5% from 41%, but still above historical norm. The decline in these measures suggests many CPI components decelerated in March and both measures are at their lowest since the summer of 2021, indicating a narrowing in inflationary pressures.

The recent trend in CPI’s monthly changes also suggests that the momentum in inflationary pressures eased in March and is again consistent with the BoC target. As such, we observe that many of the 3-month annualized changes in some key CPI components eased further but some, likely shelter, remained above 3% (+4.8%). The 3-month annualized changes in headline CPI is now at 1.3 %, after 1.8% in January.

Most importantly, the momentum of BoC’s core measures was 1.3% on average. This is the second month in a row that the momentum in the BoC’s core measure of inflation is below 2.5%. The slower inflation momentum suggests that the underlying inflation dynamic has slowed to a pace consistent with the BoC’s target.

The broad easing in inflationary pressures in March will provide some relief for the BoC. However, as we have mentioned repeatedly, in our view, the BoC is unlikely to consider cutting rates until the momentum measure for the preferred core measure returns sustainably well below 3%, meaning that its preferred measures of core inflation are below 3% and that their momentum is around or below 2.5%. This is because inflation expectations and perceived inflation remain elevated. Now that both conditions have been met, it clears the way for a cut by the BoC at the June meeting.

Olivia Cross, North America economist, Capital Economics

The March CPI data showed the third consecutive month of muted gains in the Bank of Canada’s preferred core inflation measures, suggesting that there is a growing chance of the Bank cutting interest rates at its next meeting in early June.

The Bank will not be too concerned by the modest rebound in headline inflation to 2.9%, from 2.8%, which was partly due to higher gasoline prices and also unfavourable base effects. The much more important news is that both CPI-trim and CPI-median rose by just 0.1% m/m on a seasonally adjusted basis for the third month running. That took the average annual rate down to 2.9%, within the 1-3% target range for headline inflation for the first time since June 2021. The three-month annualised rates showed an even more dramatic easing, falling to just 1.3%. Governor Tiff Macklem said at the most recent Bank of Canada meeting that “we are seeing what we need to see, but we need to see it for longer,” and the March inflation data certainly fit with the trend of downward momentum in core inflation seen so far this year. The Bank will probably want to see the same again in the April CPI data, which will be released before the Bank’s next meeting, although a modest pick-up in the average monthly gain seems unlikely to prevent a cut in June.

There are still some risks to that view, most notably the potential for a much larger rise in oil prices amid an escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Gasoline prices were one of the strongest contributors to headline CPI in March, and oil prices have continued to rise in early April. The good news for the Bank is that, thanks to more favourable base effects from here, there is scope for headline inflation to fall in the coming months despite the rise in gasoline prices so far.

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy, Desjardins Securities

Despite the slight increase in headline inflation, a host of other measures reinforced the message that underlying price growth is normalizing. The average of the three-month annualized rates of the Bank of Canada’s core-median and trim indicators slowed to just 1.3% and the average of the year-over-year rates is down a tick to 3.0%. The Bank of Canada’s former favourite, CPIX, is now up just 2.1% over the past year. Separately, the share of components in the CPI basket that are rising more than 3%, an indicator closely watched by Governor Macklem, is down to 38% from 41%. Moreover, the share of components showing price growth of less than 1% is up to 44% from 38% in February. Both suggest that the breadth of inflationary pressures is becoming more consistent with the Bank of Canada’s 2% target.

The inflation data for March should give monetary policymakers confidence that the progress made in taming consumer price pressures is sustainable. When Macklem said he wanted to see more of what he had seen in January and February, this type of release was exactly what he was looking for. As a result, we are retaining our call for a rate cut in June. That said, cooperation from the federal government this afternoon and the next CPI release will both be key in seeing that forecast materialize.

Andrew Grantham, executive director, economics, CIBC

The Bank of Canada stated last week that it was looking for downward momentum in core inflation measures to be sustained before starting to cut interest rates. Today’s data meets that requirement, although there is one more CPI print to come before the Bank’s next policy decision. We continue to expect a first cut at that June meeting.

Douglas Porter, chief economist, BMO Capital Markets

Food prices are clearly calming and are now much less of an inflationary force than a year ago. In fact, grocery price inflation cooled to just 1.9% y/y from a double-digit pace in early 2023. Many of the biggest one-month declines in March were found in the grocery aisles, with fruit, vegetables, sugar and other supplies posting big drops.

It seems strange that a near-3% headline inflation result, coupled with a 0.6% monthly rise, would pass off as good inflation news these days. But the steady cooling in core inflation is welcome news indeed, with now three of the four measures of core below 3% for the first time since the summer of 2021. For the Bank of Canada, this result is likely just good enough to keep them on track for a potential trim in June. We’ll get one more CPI before that decision, as well as Q1 GDP—and today’s federal budget of course—but odds are leaning to a June move for now.

Dominique Lapointe, Director, Macro Strategy, for Manulife Investment Management

All in all, this report suggests that the re-inflation happening in the U.S. has not yet translated to Canada, leaving the institution a clear path to cut rates in June. It is also worth reminding the more precarious situation of Canadian households relative to the U.S., leaving us also anticipating more regular cuts in Canada (4) as opposed to the Fed this year.

