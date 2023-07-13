Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Each week, join us to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.
Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending July 14.
c. 22 years The central bank’s policy rate hasn’t been this high since April, 2001
c. 100 million Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram, signed up 100 million users for Threads in its bid to provide an alternative to Twitter.
b. Wonderfi, Coinsmart and Coinsquare The company first announced its merger with CoinSmart Financial Inc. and Coinsquare Ltd. in April and WonderFi is set to ring the TSX opening bell on Monday to mark the deal’s completion.
b. 60 Laurentian has 57 branches. The next smallest bank is National Bank of Canada, with roughly 380 branches.
c. 21 per cent In the first quarter of 2023 households spending on recreation and culture was 21 per cent higher than the average level in the two years leading up to the pandemic.
c. CO2 Carbon Upcycling Technologies captures carbon-dioxide emissions from a natural-gas fired power plant to produce carbon-embedded ink that Adidas will use to produce 400,000 pairs of runners.
c. $1,000 The average monthly cost for financing a large pickup truck — the second-largest retail vehicle segment in Canada — is $1,000, according to analysis by J.D. Power.
8 What is the asking price for this house? This ground floor suite, located just north of the Distillery District, was constructed with loft-like features, such as 10-foot ceilings, polished concrete flooring and multipaned windows. The one-bedroom-plus-den includes a huge, 255-square-foot terrace.
a. $719,000 The unit was sold after just nine days on the market.
c. 5.90 The lowest nationally available insured variable-rate mortgage as of July 13 was 5.90 per cent, according to columnist Robert McLister. Meanwhile, HSBC offered a 6.40 rate for uninsured variable-rate mortgages.
a. Real estate is illiquid; Among other risks and challenges, buying or selling an investment property takes time. Read more