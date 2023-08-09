Grocer Metro Inc. has reported a jump in both sales and profits in its third quarter, as a strike among its roughly 3,700 Toronto-area grocery workers continues into its second week.

The Montreal-based retailer reported on Wednesday that adjusted profits grew by more than 10 per cent in the quarter, as inflation pushed prices higher and shoppers looking for deals visited its discount stores more often, boosting sales.

Metro’s net earnings grew to $346.7-million or $1.49 per share, compared to $275-million or $1.14 per share in the same period the prior year. According to the company, that 26.1-per-cent jump in profits was partly accounted for by a one-time favourable adjustment on a tax benefit. The Canada Revenue Agency granted capital losses to the company that had previously been disallowed, related to the disposition of shares of a subsidiary from 2012 to 2014. Not including that $40.7-million benefit, Metro’s adjusted net earnings grew by 10.9 per cent.

Workers have raised concerns that their pay has not risen adequately, even as inflation has pushed up the cost of living and grocers have reported increases in profits. In the Greater Toronto Area, 27 Metro stores remain closed as roughly 3,700 of the company’s grocery workers remain on strike, demanding higher wages and improved working conditions. A one-week labour dispute last year with Metro’s distribution centre employees in Toronto cost the company $5.3-million.

Metro announced on July 19 that it had reached a tentative agreement with Unifor Local 414, which represents the workers, and that the union’s bargaining committee had unanimously recommended the deal. However, workers rejected the four-year agreement, which included wage increases above inflation.

In an interview with the Globe on July 30, Unifor national president Lana Payne said that worker pay has fallen behind in recent years amid inflation, and that workers were stung by the loss of pandemic pay hikes. Canada’s largest grocers all pulled back on bonuses paid to workers during the crisis around the same time in the spring of 2020. Some companies including Metro later paid out further temporary bonuses as the pandemic dragged on.

Metro has been gaining market share, as inflation-weary shoppers increased traffic to its discount stores such as Food Basics and Super C, president and chief executive officer Eric La Flèche said in a statement Wednesday. Metro’s sales grew by 9.6 per cent to $6.4-billion in the third quarter. Same-store sales – an important industry measure that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – grew by 9.4 per cent at Metro’s grocery stores and rose 5.9 per cent at its drugstores.

Metro’s online grocery sales nearly doubled in the quarter compared to last year, largely because of partnerships the company has struck with other food-delivery companies.

Metro’s internal measure of food inflation was roughly 8 per cent, which the company said was lower than in its previous quarter and below the Consumer Price Index that tracks food inflation in Canada. The company’s “food basket inflation” metric is based on prices for a basket of goods frequently purchased at its stores, however, and does not measure the same set of products tracked by Statistics Canada for the CPI.

Metro is seeing food inflation partly moderating, although it is still far above pre-pandemic levels, according to the company’s outlook in its earnings report Wednesday.