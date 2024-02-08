Open this photo in gallery: Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, stands outside of the doorway to the Exchange Tower in Toronto on Nov. 9, 2023.Duane Cole�/The Globe and Mail

Canada Nickel has announced plans to build two processing facilities in northeastern Ontario that will form part of the province’s electric vehicle battery push.

The company says its subsidiary, NetZero Metals, will develop a nickel processing facility and a plant that makes stainless steel and alloys.

CEO Mark Selby says the facilities in Timmins, Ont., will fill a critical link in the electric vehicle battery supply chain, given that nickel is a major component of them.

He says the plants will use the company’s carbon storage technology to produce zero-carbon nickel and stainless steel and are expected to be operational by 2027.

Ontario and the federal government have lured Stellantis and Volkswagen to the province to build multi-billion-dollar electric vehicle battery plants.

Ontario Mining Minister George Pirie says Timmins is poised to become a hub for nickel.