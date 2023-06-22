Open this photo in gallery: Larry TanenbaumJonathan Bielaski/MLSE

Toronto sports czar Larry Tanenbaum plans to sell a stake in the parent company of hockey’s Toronto Maple Leafs and basketball’s Toronto Raptors to pension plan OMERS for $400-million, a transaction that values the sports business at $8-billion.

Mr. Tanenbaum, 78, agreed to sell the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System a 20-per-cent stake in family-controlled holding company Kilmer Sports Inc. as part of his estate planning, according to four sources familiar with the transaction. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to speak for the companies.

Kilmer Sports owns a 25-per-cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, parent to Toronto’s pro hockey, basketball, soccer and Canadian Football League teams. Kilmer Sport’s partners in MLSE are Bell parent BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc., which evenly split the remaining 75 per cent.

On Wednesday, Mr. Tanenbaum notified sports league officials of his plans, along with Rogers and Bell, in keeping with his contractual obligations. Four leagues - the NBA, NHL, MLS and CFL - and the telecom companies need to approve the transaction.

Sources said all of these parties are expected to sign off potential sale to OMERS, as it sets a new high-water mark on sports franchise valuations.

Mr. Tanenbaum and a spokesperson for OMERS declined to comment, as did spokespeople for Bell and Rogers.

There is precedent for an institutional investor such as OMERS owning pro sports franchises, as well as real estate such as Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, home to the hockey and basketball teams. MLSE was previously controlled by the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan. In 2012, the pension fund sold its holding to Rogers and Bell for $1.32-billion, and made a significant profit.

Based on OMERS’ proposed investment, Bell and Rogers have tripled the value of their investments in MLSE to approximately $1.5-billion each since 2012, according to a a report on Thursday from analyst Tim Casey at BMO Capital Markets.

Rogers and Bell both have the right to acquire Mr. Tanenbaum’s holding in MLSE in about three years time, according to sources. The telecom companies will also have the right to acquire the MLSE stake that OMERS will own through Kilmer Sports. Mr. Casey expects both will want to exercise that option. “We find it difficult to contemplate a scenario where either BCE or Rogers would allow the other party to own a senior equity position or obtain a path to control.”

OMERS could also increase its ownership over time by purchasing a larger stake in Kilmer Sports, sources said. The pension plan invests on behalf of approximately 600,000 Ontario public service workers, including nurses, fire fighters and police officers, and is one of the world’s largest fund managers with $124-billion in assets.

OMERS is buying into Kilmer Sports at a time when professional leagues are loosening rules around institutional investors, rather than wealthy individuals, owning teams.

“We see sports assets as among the most attractive compounders of value,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a report this week.

The investment bank said pro sports franchises are benefitting from three “self-reinforcing” value drivers: rising consumer engagement due in part to sports betting; global competition for distribution rights; and scarcity of franchises. “Nothing is AI-proof, but live sports may come close,” the report added.

Over the past five years, pro sports teams saw average annual revenues from sponsorships rise 13.2 per cent, media rights increase 6.7 per cent and ticket prices go up by 4.2 per cent, according to Morgan Stanley. With more money coming in from fans and broadcasters, the value of franchises increased 14 per cent annually.

In recent months, NHL and NBA franchises have changed hands for record amounts. The NBA’s Phoenix Suns sold for US$4-billion in December, while the NHL’s Ottawa Senators fetched approximately US$950-million when transport billionaire Michael Andlauer purchased the team earlier this month.

Mr. Tanebaum’s family roots are in the steel business, and the former student manager of Cornell University’s hockey team became a billionaire by successfully expanding into sectors such as paving, cable television and bottling Coca-Cola.

In 1996, Mr. Tanenbaum purchased a 12.5-per-cent stake in the Maple Leafs for $21-million from grocery store owner Steve Stavros, then helped arrange a deal with the Raptors two years late, with both teams moving into what’s now Scotiabank Arena. On his watch as chair of MLSE, Toronto teams have won basketball, soccer and football championships; a Stanley Cup for the Maple Leafs remains elusive.