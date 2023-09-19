Open this photo in gallery: The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan chief investment officer Ziad Hindo is leaving the pension fund manager at the end of the year after five years in the role.

Teachers’ named Stephen McLennan, an executive managing director in charge of the total fund management arm, as acting head of investments. That role is effective immediately, and starts a transition of responsibilities for leading the investment division from Mr. Hindo to Mr. McLennan. Mr. McLennan will assume leadership of all of Teachers’ investment activities.

Mr. Hindo will formally step down Dec. 31 after 23 years at Teachers’. He took over as CIO in June, 2018, under previous chief executive Ron Mock. In the five years since then the fund posted net returns of 7 per cent with assets increasing from about $190-billion to $247-billion. Under his watch, Teachers’ also increased its investing in the U.S. and boosted its exposure to assets that provide alternatives to publicly-traded stocks and bonds, including infrastructure, real estate and private credit.

Mr. Hindo “led the development of the investment strategy that has delivered strong returns for members for over two decades,” said Teachers’ CEO Jo Taylor, in a news release.

In a statement, Mr. Hindo said he is “proud of the performance we have delivered in service of our Members.” He will continue to advise Mr. Taylor and will keep his seat on the board of Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd., the pension fund’s real estate subsidiary, where Mr. McLennan is also a director.

Mr. Hindo is the most senior of three senior-level departures from Teachers’ within the last year. Last December, Romeo Leemrijse was chosen to lead its equities department and succeed Karen Frank, who left the pension fund manager last year after leading the division from its London office. And in June, the company announced that long-time Cadillac Fairview head John Sullivan would retire, naming Sal Iacono as its next CEO as it restructured to bring real estate investing operations in-house at Teachers’.