Open this photo in gallery: The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has hired Pierre Cherki to a new executive role leading the real estate investing team that is moving over from subsidiary Cadillac Fairview Corp. in January.

Earlier this year, Ontario Teachers’ announced a restructuring that will create an in-house investing team for real estate. In January, a 37-person team will move over from Cadillac Fairview, which will continue to own, operate and develop real estate.

Mr. Cherki will lead the new, in-house team as executive managing director, real estate, Teachers’ announced on Tuesday. He has served on Cadillac Fairview’s board since 2022, and spent most of his career at German alternative investment manager DWS Group.

At DWS, Mr. Cherki was global head of real estate, then led the alternatives division, and was a member of the company’s executive board.

Real estate makes up about 12 per cent of the Teachers’ investment portfolio, with assets valued at $29.3-billion as of the end of June, including Cadillac Fairview’s properties. When Teachers’ announced the change in structure in June, it said that bringing real estate investing in-house – consistent with the way it manages its investments in other asset classes such as private equity and infrastructure – should allow for more information sharing and make it easier to co-source deals.

“Under Pierre’s leadership we plan to explore ways of effectively diversifying our portfolio by sector and stage internationally,” said Teachers’ chief executive officer Jo Taylor, in a statement on Tuesday.

Teachers’ manages $250-billion of assets for more than 336,000 working and retired teachers in Ontario, with investments in public markets through stocks and bonds, as well as privately-owned assets.

Mr. Cherki will remain on Cadillac Fairview’s board and work closely with Sal Iacono, who took over as Cadillac Fairview’s CEO in November, succeeding the long-time head of the real estate company, John Sullivan.