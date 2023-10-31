Regulators have issued a trading halt on Traynor Ridge Capital Inc., an investment fund manager that appears to be facing financial difficulties after three failed trading orders and the death of its founder.

On Monday, the Ontario Securities Commission issued a cease trade order (CTO) on Traynor Ridge Capital’s registration as an exempt market dealer, portfolio manager and investment fund manager. The order also prohibits all trading in any securities by the firm and in the securities of its fund family known as TR1 Funds.

In a release, the OSC said it is investigating the financial condition of the firm and the events surrounding a series of failed trades that have “potential losses” between $85-million to $95-million.

The temporary CTO comes after the sudden death of Traynor’s sole director, officer and shareholder, Chris Callahan. Callahan’s death – which the OSC was notified about on Oct. 28 – leaves Traynor without an ultimate designated person and chief compliance officer, and without a director or officer in charge of the firm.

Traynor Ridge is a Toronto-based alternative investment management firm that manages about $95-million in assets within three funds: TR1 Fund, TR1-I Fund and TR1 Fund LP. The company could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

According to the OSC, during the week of Oct. 23, three investment firms executed trades for Traynor and their carrying broker could not recapture the costs of the trades. As a result, the three dealers, who have not been identified by regulators, have potential losses of at least $85-million.

The OSC said CIBC World Markets Inc. was Traynor’s prime broker, and has terminated its brokerage service agreement because the firm has not responded to its inquiries. CIBC could not immediately be reached for comment.

The OSC order prohibits Traynor from trading securities for itself or its funds, reducing its capital, repaying debts, or making any payments -- including loans, advances, bonuses, dividends or distribution of assets -- to any director, officer, partner, related company or affiliate.

