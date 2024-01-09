Open this photo in gallery: Former Gildan Activewear Inc. president and CEO Glenn Chamandy is seen in a file photo taken at the company's 2015 annual meeting.Paul Chiasson

Former Gildan Activewear chief executive Glenn Chamandy is hitting back at the board of directors that sacked him after a 20-year tenure leading the Canadian clothing maker, saying their “recklessness” has set the company on a destructive path that is hurting investors.

In a new statement released Tuesday morning, Mr. Chamandy responds to the open letter the board sent to shareholders Monday – a letter in which they say he had become an ineffective leader who was barely in the office and had grown distracted by his personal pursuits. Mr. Chamandy, they concluded, had “no credible long-term strategy” and “no vision” for the future.

“I take great offence at what appears to be a premeditated effort to publicly undermine my record,” Mr. Chamandy said in his statement. “The board’s self-serving motives, designed to distract from its own recklessness, have led them to lose sight of what is truly important – the best interests of the company, along with its employees, customers and shareholders.”

The riposte is the latest development in an increasingly intense conflict between Gildan’s GIL-T board, who insists it had ample reason to let Mr. Chamandy go in a shock announcement Dec.11, and several big investors, who disagree and want him reinstated. The clash has taken on a personal tone, with directors attacking the former CEO for lacking commitment and accusing him of questionable behaviour around the time he left, such as deleting messages on corporate-issued devices.

Mr. Chamandy did not address those accusations specifically in his statement. But the Montreal executive, whose family founded Gildan, did touch on another point the board raised in Monday’s letter concerning a long-range planning presentation he made to directors on October 30.

The board says that contrary to a belief held by U.S. hedge fund Browning West, which is championing Mr. Chamandy’s return in part because of the potential for significant stock price appreciation under his leadership (to a range of $60 to $80 a share over two years), the former CEO told directors in that presentation that the company’s organic growth “would be capped with an intrinsic value of the share price significantly lower” than that.

“I find it particularly disheartening that the board has decided to weaponize strategic confidential information of the company for the sole purpose of entrenching itself in power, with no regard for impact on value,” Mr. Chamandy said in his statement. He said that in fact the plan he presented showed “meaningful organic growth prospects for Gildan over the next five years” and was supported by his management team.

The Globe and Mail has seen an executive summary of Mr. Chamandy’s plan, with key financial figures redacted. It states: “We do expect margin erosion from current levels, which will limit our share price valuation to its current trading range.” It also confirms his team was weighing two major acquisition opportunities, “with both being accretive but with forward integration driving the most attractive outcome.”

Those takeovers are now a central part of the fight over Mr. Chamandy’s departure, and they dovetail with a three-year CEO succession plan that was underway. Directors say Mr. Chamandy agreed to hand over the reins by the end of 2024 but then suddenly gave them an ultimatum to move forward with the takeovers and let him oversee the subsequent integration over several years or he would quit immediately and sell his stock.

The ultimatum ruptured the trust that was already fraying between the board and the CEO and he was let go last month, according to the directors’ version of events. Mr. Chamandy denies issuing any such demand.

Gildan’s stock has tumbled about 16 per cent since the company announced Mr. Chamandy’s exit. It fell again Tuesday, losing 1 per cent to $41.57 in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Browning West said Dec. 29 it will seek a special shareholders’ meeting at Gildan to elect five new directors for the company’s 11-member board. Five additional institutional shareholders have also come out publicly in support of Browning’s director slate, including Jarislowsky Fraser, and Toronto’s Cardinal Capital Management.