Open this photo in gallery: Pedestrians walk past the Royal Bank Tower in Toronto.Louie Palu/The Globe and Mail

Royal Bank of Canada RY-T reported higher third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates on a boost in revenue from higher interest rates, even as the lender said that it expects to trim its workforce.

RBC earned $3.9-billion, or $2.73 per share, in the three months that ended July. 31. That compared with $3.58-billion, or $2.51 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $2.84 per share. That beat the $2.70 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

Canada’s largest bank also said that its number of full-time employees fell 1 per cent from last quarter, and it expects to further decrease its workforce by 1 per cent to 2 per cent next quarter.

“Despite a complex operating environment, our Q3 results exemplify RBC’s ability to consistently deliver solid revenue and volume growth underpinned by prudent risk management,” RBC chief executive officer Dave McKay said in a statement. “We remain focused on executing on our cost reduction strategy while leveraging our strong balance sheet and diversified business model to support our growth and bring long-term value to our clients, communities and shareholders.”

RBC is the first major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal third quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T also releases results Thursday. The rest of the Big Six banks release financial results next week.

In the quarter, RBC set aside $616-million in provisions for credit losses - the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was lower than analysts anticipated, and included $120-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses.

In the same quarter last year, RBC had a set aside of $340-million in provisions amid a worsening economic outlook.

Total revenue rose by 19 per cent to $14.49-billion from the same period a year prior. But expenses also edged up by 23 per cent to $7.86-billion, which the bank said was driven by higher staffing costs and professional fees.

Profit from personal and commercial banking was $2.13-billion in the quarter, up 5 per cent from a year earlier, as higher interest rates padded net interest margins – the difference between what banks charge on loans and pay on deposits. Loan balances were up 8 per cent year over year, and deposits grew 8 per cent.

The wealth management division generated $674-million of profit, up 18 per cent, bolstered by a gain on the sale of some businesses in Europe and Malaysia.

Profit from insurance rose 22 per cent to $227-million. Capital markets profit climbed 57 per cent to $938-million, driven by higher revenue in corporate and investment banking.