Toronto-Dominion Bank has been responding to inquiries from regulators and law enforcement related to its anti-money laundering practices.

In its third-quarter earnings report Thursday, TD said that the inquiries were “both generally and in connection with specific clients, counterparties or incidents in the U.S.” It also said that some of the concerns are related to an investigation by the United States Department of Justice.

TD abandoned its US$13.4-billion takeover of Tennessee-based First Horizon Corp. in May after challenges securing regulatory approvals delayed the deal’s closing timeline indefinitely. Media reports citing unnamed sources said the regulators’ concerns stemmed from issues with TD’s anti-money laundering processes.

In its earnings filing, TD said that it is working with authorities and enhancing its anti-money laundering compliance program.

“While the ultimate outcomes of these inquiries and investigations are unknown at this time, the Bank anticipates monetary and/or non-monetary penalties to be imposed,” the bank said in the report.

TD declined a request for comment.

During TD’s investor day in June, chief executive officer Bharat Masrani said there are rules that prevent the lender from answering questions about the issues that derailed the deal.

“The issue we are dealing with has nothing to do with our good-faith dealings with customers,” Mr. Masrani said at the time. “We are working with our [U.S.] regulators to put this matter behind us and I’m confident that in time, we will.”

The issues were not disclosed in its results for the second quarter, which ended Apr. 30 — before the deal was terminated. At the time, TD said that the loss of the First Horizon takeover would cause the lender to miss its target range for growth in earnings per share over the medium term of 7 per cent to 10 per cent.

Walking away from the deal left TD with a bevy of excess capital as Canada’s banking regulator has been hiking minimum capital levels higher. But the issues raised questions about TD’s ability to continue its U.S. growth strategy as its rivals are expanding their operations.

Bank of Montreal completed its $17.1-billion acquisition of California-based Bank of the West earlier this year after regulatory approvals delayed the deal. Royal Bank of Canada is scooping up HSBC Bank Canada for $13.5-billion, pending regulatory approvals.

TD reported reported lower third-quarter profit Thursday that missed analysts’ expectations as higher costs and provisions for potentially bad loans dragged on earnings.