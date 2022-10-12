People shop for produce and seafood at the Granville Island Market in Vancouver on July 20, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The International Monetary Fund said it expects “substantial further cooling” of the Canadian economy, and advised the federal government and provincial governments to refrain from spending windfall revenues as the country teeters on the edge of recession.

In a report published Wednesday, IMF staff said they expect the Canadian economy to grow 1.5 per cent in 2023, down from a projected 3.3 per cent this year.

The economic outlook, however, could be “substantially worse” if the Bank of Canada raises interest rates more than expected, or the country’s key trading partners, particularly in the United States, fall into a deeper slump than anticipated, the IMF said.

“A mild recession could easily emerge, and the historical distribution of risks suggests a roughly 10-per-cent chance that the economy would contract for 2023 as a whole.”

This echoes a growing number of private-sector forecasters – including economists at Royal Bank of Canada, Desjardins and Bank of Montreal – who predict the country will enter a recession in early 2023.

The IMF noted that Canada’s fiscal outlook has improved in recent quarters, thanks to windfall tax revenues and resource-royalties, as well as a pullback in pandemic-related spending. The federal government posted a $6.3-billion budgetary surplus for April to July, compared to a $47.3-billion deficit for the same period last year.

Nonetheless, the fund advised against new spending beyond targeted inflation-relief measures, and said that governments should adopt a formal debt anchor to guide public spending.

“Revenue windfalls at both federal and provincial levels should be saved, and while some space could be made for limited and highly targeted programs to buffer vulnerable households from high fuel and food prices, more generalized spending increases should be avoided so as not to undercut monetary policy.”

The IMF has not been shy about criticizing governments that it sees as acting at cross-purposes with central bank inflation-fighting efforts. Two weeks ago, the fund said the British government should “re-evaluate” a set of recently announced tax cuts that the IMF said would stoke inflation – a sharp rebuke of Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, and chancellor of the exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Its report on Canada was published a day after the fund issued a broader warning about global economic growth. The fund expects the world economy to grow by 2.7 per cent next year, the slowest pace since 2001, excluding the 2008 financial crisis and first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. It warned that there’s a 25-per-cent chance that global growth will be below 2 per cent next year.

While the outlook is grim, Canada is expected to perform better than many advanced economies, thanks to its status as an energy producer. The fund sees Canada posting the second-strongest growth among G7 countries next year after Japan.

It expects unemployment in Canada to average 5.9 per cent next year, up from the current rate of 5.2 per cent, and to average around 6 per cent for the next few years. It sees inflation averaging 4.2 per cent next year, and returning to the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target by the end 2024 – a slightly lower inflation forecast than the central bank’s projection from July.

RBC economists published a more pessimistic forecast on Wednesday, saying that Canada could enter recession in the first quarter of 2023, and that the country’s unemployment rate will near 7 per cent by the end of next year.

“Rising inflation and higher borrowing and debt servicing costs are expected to shave almost $3,000 from average purchasing power in 2023,” RBC assistant chief economist Nathan Janzen and economist Claire Fan wrote in a note to clients.

“And while drum-tight job markets have pushed wages higher, it hasn’t been enough to offset these losses. This will weigh most heavily on Canadians at the lower end of the wealth spectrum, particularly those whose disposable income has faded alongside pandemic support.”

On Tuesday, the IMF warned of potential disorder in global financial markets as interest rates continue to rise. This is already happening in the United Kingdom, where the Bank of England has had to intervene in bond markets to prevent a “fire sale” by pension funds that are being squeezed by falling bond prices and rising yields.

In its report on Canada, the IMF said that financial stability risks are rising, but that the country’s financial system should be resilient.

“Banks are generally well capitalized and liquid, they are seeing their net interest margins widen as rates rise, and the majority of their main borrowers are expected to remain sound,” the report said.

It said that Canada’s large pension funds and insurers also appear to be financially healthy, although it noted that comprehensive financial data are not publicly available. ”It appears that they generally weathered the ‘dash for cash’ episode in March 2020 relatively well, and they should be well positioned to avoid liquidity squeezes going forward.”