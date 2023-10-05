Open this photo in gallery: Former Rogers CEO Joe Natale attends the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Thursday, April 18, 2019.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Joe Natale, the former CEO of Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T who was ousted in 2021 amid a high-profile power struggle in the company’s upper ranks, says the telecom altered board meeting minutes in an “egregious violation of ethics.”

The allegation is contained in a response from Mr. Natale filed in court Thursday as part of an ongoing legal dispute launched by the former CEO in which he is seeking at least $24-million for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.

One of the key issues in the legal battle between Mr. Natale and Rogers is whether or not Robert Dépatie, the former chair of the board’s human resources committee, remained a director of the company when changes were made to Mr. Natale’s employment contract.

The company has argued in court documents that the contracts are invalid partly because Mr. Dépatie, who planned to join the management team as head of the telecom’s cable division, remained on the board at the time and did not approve them.

However, Mr. Natale alleges in a new filing that after announcing Mr. Dépatie’s resignation from the board on Sept. 22, company chairman Edward Rogers later backtracked, purporting that that Mr. Dépatie had not resigned. Mr. Rogers did so after realizing that Mr. Dépatie’s presence on the board would be advantageous to his legal position in an ongoing conflict with the board, Mr. Natale alleges.

“RCI has since altered the meeting minutes from September 2021 to support its false version of events, an egregious breach of integrity for a public company,” the document reads.

The court filing also argues that Mr. Rogers “previously filed different, contemporaneous versions of these meeting minutes in British Columbia Supreme Court in 2021, representing their accuracy to the Court at that time.”

Neither side’s allegations have been proven in court.

The dispute between Mr. Natale and Rogers is a rare instance of a former CEO and a high-profile, blue chip company openly going to war and airing their grievances in public.

Mr. Natale claims he was stiffed out of millions of dollars and that Mr. Rogers and his wife tarnished his reputation by hiring Brian Cox – the actor who portrays media mogul Logan Roy on HBO’s acclaimed television series Succession – to create a disparaging video about him.

Rogers, meanwhile, argues that Mr. Natale was a “self-interested executive” who resisted board oversight and pressured his subordinates into amending his employment terms by sweetening their employment agreements in what the company alleges amounted to an “unlawful quid pro quo.”

The legal battle between Mr. Natale and his former employer began last August, when the ex-chief executive sued Rogers. In its statement of defense and counterclaim filed several weeks later, the Toronto-based telecom argued that Mr. Natale should return at least $15.4-million in severance payments after the company retroactively made his 2021 dismissal for cause following an independent investigation.

Mr. Natale was fired in November 2021 after a weeks-long public battle between warring factions of the company’s board over the telecom’s leadership.

The conflict, which divided the Rogers family, broke out when Mr. Rogers attempted to replace Mr. Natale with Tony Staffieri, the company’s chief financial officer. The move met resistance from his mother, Loretta Rogers, and two of his sisters, Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers, as well as the majority of the company’s board, who fought to retain Mr. Natale.

Using his position as the chair of the Rogers Control Trust, which steers the telecom through its ownership of 97.5 per cent of the company’s voting Class A shares, Mr. Rogers replaced the five independent directors who had opposed him through a written resolution, without holding a shareholder meeting.

The move won the blessing of the B.C. Supreme Court and the new board ultimately voted to fire Mr. Natale and give Mr. Staffieri the top job.