Rogers Communications Inc. is building its war chest by marketing its second $2-billion debt offering offering in as many months, ahead of its planned takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

Rogers is working Wednesday with a syndicate of banks on the sale of at least $2-billion of U.S. dollar-denominated hybrid bonds to U.S. institutional investors, according to sources at three investment banks involved in the marketing campaign. The Globe and Mail agreed not to name these sources because they are not authorized to speak for the company. A spokesperson for Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December, Rogers initially set out to sell Canadian investors $1-billion of hybrid bonds that paid 5-per-cent interest and came due in 60 years. The telecom company subsequently increased the size of the offering to $2-billion due to stronger-than-expected demand from insurers, pension plans and other institutions. The offering was the largest hybrid securities financing ever done in Canadian market. The company paid $20-million of fees to its investment banks and lawyers.

The Rogers bonds are known as hybrid securities because they have characteristics of debt and equity, which gives the company favourable treatment in the eyes of credit-rating agencies. In December, Rogers used the money from its hybrid offering to help pay for wireless spectrum it acquired in July for $3.3-billion and to repay other outstanding debt.

Rogers chief executive officer Tony Staffieri, the company’s former chief financial officer, has consistently told analysts and investors his priorities include strengthening the telecom company’s balance sheet.

Toronto-based Rogers is currently seeking regulatory approval for its proposed $26-billion takeover of Calgary-based Shaw, which is expected to close next summer. The company has consistently said it intends to maintain an investment grade credit rating after it acquires Shaw.

In the past, Rogers said it will borrow money to fund the $19-billion cash portion of the Shaw takeover, then move quickly to pay down this debt. Analysts say Rogers is on track to achieve this goal. In a report last week, analyst Jeff Fan at Scotiabank said: “We expect permanent financing of the Shaw transaction will not require any equity because asset sales including remedy divestiture and even non-core assets would be available to reduce leverage.”

When Rogers announced the Shaw takeover last March, the company projected its net leverage - its debt versus its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) - would initially jump to five times, then come down to 3.5 times within 36 months as the combined company sold assets and cut costs.

Last week, Rogers released financial results that showed the company will generate between $1.8-billion and $2-billion of free cash flow this year, and carries $18.7-billion in long term debt. Combined, Rogers and Shaw would be country’s largest wireless and cable services provider.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.