Open this photo in gallery: Former Sustainable Development Technology Canada CEO Leah Lawrence (L) chats with board chair Annette Verschuren before the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics November 8, 2023 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Sustainable Development Technology Canada has appointed one of its managers as interim chief executive officer following the abrupt departure of Leah Lawrence.

Ziyad Rahme, who is currently vice-president, investments, at SDTC, will lead the federal clean-technology funding agency while the board of directors begins a search for a new full-time chief, it said on Tuesday. That task could prove tricky as the organization seeks to restore its reputation as a crucial part Canada’s early-stage clean-tech industry and resume operations following its suspension.

Ms. Lawrence resigned as CEO late last week as scrutiny of the organization’s management, governance and human-resources practices intensified. Just days before, she had pushed back at a House of Commons ethics committee hearing against allegations of conflict of interest breaches and financial mismanagement that led to a federal probe into SDTC.

Ms. Lawrence, who held the top job at SDTC since 2015, informed the board on Friday that her ability to lead the organization was compromised by “a sustained and malicious campaign to undermine” her leadership, and that put her in an untenable position.

STDC did not provide details of the process its board will follow for seeking a new CEO, or whether it will favour external or internal candidates. It praised Ms. Lawrence’s tenure at SDTC, calling her a “transformational leader” who reshaped the organization to “meet the accelerating pace of innovation in Canada and globally.”

In early October, a report from an investigation ordered by the federal department in charge of SDTC showed evidence of inappropriate funding and breaches of conflict-of-interest rules. The probe was triggered by allegations made by a whistle-blower group consisting of former and current employees of the organization. In response, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne suspended SDTC’s ability to grant money to clean-tech startups until its board completes a series of corrective management, governance and human-resources measures.

However, Ms. Lawrence and SDTC’s chair, Annette Verschuren, told the ethics committee last Wednesday that they disagreed with the findings of the investigators, and called the whistle-blowers’ allegations false. The report, conducted by Ottawa accounting firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, “contains numerous errors, and misrepresentations of our policies and procedures,” Ms. Verschuren told the MPs on the committee.

SDTC, a federally funded non-profit, is seen as key to Canada’s clean-tech ecosystem and a pillar in its aim to achieve net-zero emissions. It is the largest funding source for small and medium-size companies in the field, having granted $1.6-billion since 2001. Entrepreneurs and venture capitalists have warned that an extended suspension would be highly detrimental to the sector, which relies on its grants to attract adjacent financing from private firms and other government agencies.

SDTC spokeswoman Janemary Banigan said the agency remains focused on completing the measures that Mr. Champagne ordered so it can resume operations before the end of the year as planned.

The close-knit nature of Canada’s clean-tech sector has been an advantage for entrepreneurs as they make use of their networks to gain funding opportunities and attract expertise. But following complaints about conflict-of-interest infractions, that closeness could prove to be problematic as the board searches for a new CEO.

Indeed, the RCGT report showed how some of the agency’s board members and others have numerous business and personal contacts throughout the industry, and at times that has puts them in potential conflict positions as those contacts seek funding for their own projects. In addition, SDTC relies on consultants and third-party reviewers to help vet projects, and some of them as well are executives at companies that seek the agency’s support.

Maintaining access to capital is the industry’s biggest struggle, so a candidate should have deep expertise in that field, said Maike Althaus, executive director of Canada Cleantech Alliance, a coalition of industry associations and accelerators. Meanwhile, they need knowledge of government workings while also being able to make decisions quickly.

“That’s where it gets tricky. What you need is a special person, because you want that person to know the clean-tech sector and its challenges, but in order to avoid conflict of interest, etcera, you also need someone who establishes fair process without overcomplicating the process and making it lengthy,” Ms. Althaus said.