Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. EMP-A-T boosted its quarterly dividend paid to shareholders as the grocer reported increased profits and the completion of a six-year turnaround plan that has added hundreds of millions of dollars to its bottom line.

The Stellarton, N.S.-based retailer, which also owns grocery banners such as Safeway, FreshCo, Longo’s and Farm Boy, reported that its net earnings grew to $182.9-million or 72 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended May 6, up from $178.5-million or 68 cents per share in the comparable period the prior year. The company reported the higher profits in a comparatively shorter time frame, as this year’s 13-week quarter compared to a 14-week period in 2022.

Empire announced a 10.6-per-cent increase to its dividend on Thursday to 18.25 cents per share.

The grocery retailer has now completed a six-year turnaround effort that has reshaped the business. The second three-year phase of the plan, called Project Horizon, involved store renovations, expansion of some store banners including the discount FreshCo chain, investments in data analytics, and expansion of the company’s private-label products. Empire says it has now reached its goal of adding $500-million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) through these initiatives.

Through the turnaround, the company also expanded its EBITDA margin by 60 basis points. (A basis point is one-hundredth of one per cent.) While Empire’s management had originally set a goal of expanding that profit margin by 100 basis points, some projects were delayed by the pandemic, inflation, and a cybersecurity breach that hit the company in November. In the fiscal year ended on May 6, Empire recorded a $34.1-million adjustment to net earnings related to that breach. The company has previously said it expects the cost of the breach to be $32-million after insurance recoveries – some of which will be recorded following the end of this fiscal year. That estimate remains unchanged.

Now that the turnaround is complete, the company plans to continue to invest in updating its stores, with plans to renovate 20 to 25 per cent of its locations over the next three years. The company also plans to continue its focus on e-commerce expansion through the Voilà brand, and to use analytics to better tailor store layouts and improve product promotions. Empire is aiming for further cost-control measures, including by focusing on product sourcing and supply chains.

Empire’s fourth-quarter sales declined by 5.5 per cent to $7.4-billion compared to the longer quarter in the prior year. Same-store sales – an important industry metric that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – grew by 1.6 per cent, or 2.6 per cent excluding fuel sales at the company’s gas stations.

E-commerce sales declined by 13.5 per cent in the quarter. In a news release, the company attributed the decline to a period in 2022 when the pandemic was still causing people to buy more groceries online than usual.