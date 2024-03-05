SRG Mining Inc. is calling off its financing deal with an opaque China-based company after Canada’s federal industry minister publicly chastised the company for trying to skirt a national security review around the agreement.

Last summer, Carbon ONE New Energy Group Co., Ltd. (C-ONE) proposed buying a 19.4-per-cent stake in SRG’s Lola graphite project, in West Africa. For the first few months after the deal was announced, Montreal-based SRG told its investors that the deal was subject to a national security review by the Canadian federal government. But the company eventually announced that it was planning on redomiciling to the Middle East, a legal manoeuvre it said would negate the requirement for the security review.

“It’s never smart to try to circumvent the rules,” Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne told the Globe and Mail on Monday.

The federal government is prepared to use “every tool at our disposal” to make sure that Canadian law is respected, he added.

The critical minerals sector was watching the SRG situation closely, because if the deal was allowed to proceed, it offered a potential loophole for executives to use in raising money from China and other jurisdictions Ottawa has deemed national security threats.

The decision to terminate the deal with C-ONE was “challenging,” SRG chief executive officer Matthieu Bos said in a news release on Tuesday, but was made in the interests of safeguarding shareholders.

Ottawa has come down hard on Chinese investment in critical minerals both because of Canada’s weak positioning in the sector globally, and because of the Asian superpower’s growing dominance. Mr. Champagne said in late 2022 that he would not allow investments in Canadian critical minerals miners by entities tied to state-owned enterprises, except under exceptional circumstances. He ordered three China-based companies with ties to the Chinese government to divest themselves immediately of their stakes in three Canadian critical minerals companies.

Although China-based resource giants stayed away from the Canadian critical minerals sector in the immediate aftermath of the 2022 crackdown, they are once again wading in.

Earlier this year, Vancouver-based Solaris Resources Inc. said Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., plans to acquire a 15-per-cent stake in its business, worth $130-million. Solaris plans to use the funds raised from China-based Zijin to advance its Warintza copper project in Ecuador.

Canada, the United States, Australia and Europe are attempting to build up their own critical minerals industries to reduce their dependence on China. After building a dominant position in car battery metals, such as lithium, cobalt and graphite, China is now concentrating on crushing its global competition in nickel.