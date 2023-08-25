Skip to main content
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Each week, join us to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: The six largest banks in Canada will release their third-quarter financial results over the next week against a backdrop of loan risks and economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, Starbucks’ fan-favourite recipe, the pumpkin spice latte, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Aug. 25.

1 All six of the largest Canadian banks will report their earnings over the next week. What will be the last bank to reveal its quarterly results?
a. RBC
b. CIBC
c. National Bank
d. Scotiabank

c. CIBC will report its results on Aug. 31. RBC was the first bank to report, with profits that best analyst estimates.

2 Where did Rogers Communications launch 5G wireless service this week, despite objections from its competitors?
a. Toronto's subway
b. Vancouver's airport
c. Edmonton's light rail system
d. Ottawa's museums

a. Toronto's subway BCE had asked Canada’s telecom regulator for an order prohibiting Rogers from allowing its own customers onto the underground network until it is able to provide access to all wireless carriers.

3 The BRICS economic block added six new countries to its membership this week. Which country was not part of the expansion?
a. Iran
b. Saudi Arabia
c. Ethiopia
d. Panama

d. Panama. BRICS’s new members include Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates.

4 The U.S. Federal Reserve is holding its annual conference in Jackson Hole on Friday and Saturday. In what state is Jackson Hole located?
a. Colorado
b. Arizona
c. Montana
d. Wyoming

d. Wyoming This will be the 46th year for the economic forum.

5 The Globe and Mail this week reported on the challenges faced by Quebec’s pork industry. On average, how many kilograms of pork per person do Canadians eat annually?
a. 12.2 kg
b. 24.8 kg
c. 31.8 kg
d. 9.6 kg

b. 24.8 kg. Canadians eat far less pork than other countries. For example, Americans consume 41.1 kg, while the Chinese consume 64.4 kg.

6 The pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks is celebrating its 20th anniversary. How did comedian John Oliver once describe the beverage?
a. "The coffee that tastes like a candle"
b. "The coffee that tastes like swallowing potpourri"
c. "The coffee for people who don't like coffee"
d. "The coffee that tastes like The Great Pumpkin’s tears"

a. It remains the coffee giant’s most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its 2003 launch.

7 What is the lowest available insured variable mortgage rate this week?
a. 5.25
b. 5.95
c. 6.10
d. 6.25

b. 5.95 The lowest nationally available insured variable-rate mortgage is 5.95, according to columnist Robert McLister. Meanwhile, HSBC offered 6.40 rate for uninsured variable-rate mortgages.

8 Research shows that the financial habits of parents are passed down to their children. As a result, kids who are taught money management by their parents are more likely to demonstrate healthy financial behaviours such as saving and budgeting. They are also more likely to:
a. Have flourishing romantic relationships
b. Invest in the stock market
c. Work for Fortune 500 companies
d. Buy a home before 30

a. A 2022 study published in the Journal of Family Issues found that those who learned financial literacy from parents during their youth are more likely to have flourishing romantic relationships.

