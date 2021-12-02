TD Bank ATM machines, in New York, on March 17, 2020.JEENAH MOON/Reuters

Toronto-Dominion Bank reported higher fourth-quarter profit excluding one-time items and raised its dividend by 13 per cent, driven by solid returns from retail banking and a large recovery from its reserves against loan losses.

TD raised its quarterly dividend to 89 cents per share after the federal banking regulator recently lifted pandemic-related restrictions. And the bank announced a buyback plan that allows it to repurchase 50 million shares, or about 2.7 per cent of the common stock outstanding.

TD’s core retail banking profits from operations in Canada and the U.S. rebounded from low levels a year ago, and edged higher when compared with the third quarter. Customers are starting to spend and borrow more and lending volumes have started to rise accordingly, while credit card balances increased for the second straight quarter as travel restrictions eased.

“Any economic recovery is never in a straight line. But what we saw in [the fourth quarter] is strong customer activity,” said Kelvin Tran, TD’s chief financial officer, in an interview.

For the fiscal fourth quarter that ended Oct. 31, TD earned $3.8-billion, or $2.04 per share, compared with $5.1-billion, or $2.80 per share, a year ago. Results from the fourth quarter a year earlier were inflated by a gain from the bank’s sale of its stake in TD Ameritrade to Charles Schwab Corp.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, including that gain, TD said it earned $2.09 per share. On average, analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.96, according to Refinitiv.

The bank recovered $123-million in provisions for credit losses – the money banks set aside in case loans go bad – as it continued to down huge reserves built early in the pandemic. Economic projections have improved and actual losses on loans stayed low.

Profit from Canadian retail banking was up 19 per cent to $2.1-billion, compared with the fourth quarter last year, driven in part by demand for mortgages as well as increasing credit card sales.

U.S. retail banking profit was nearly $1.4-billion, up 58 per cent year over year and 6 per cent higher than the previous quarter as consumer loan balances increased.

TD also reported the highest common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of any major Canadian bank so far this earnings season – a key measure of a bank’s resilience and capacity to make investments or acquisitions – at 15.2 per cent.

